OREGON ST. (13-11)
Brown 4-12 0-0 8, Corosdale 0-2 0-0 0, Codding 2-3 0-0 5, Kampschroeder 1-5 0-0 2, von Oelhoffen 4-12 0-0 11, Mack 6-10 0-1 12, Mitrovic 3-10 2-2 8, Adams 0-5 1-2 1, Mannen 0-1 3-3 3, Marotte 4-9 0-0 8, Totals 24-69 6-8 58
UTAH (17-9)
Johnson 4-9 2-2 12, Rees 1-3 1-1 3, Gylten 3-8 0-0 7, Kneepkens 1-9 2-2 5, McQueen 4-8 0-0 10, McFarland 2-5 4-4 8, Young 3-6 0-0 6, Maxwell 4-8 2-2 12, Palmer 2-4 1-1 5, Vieira 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 25-62 12-12 70
|Oregon St.
|12
|18
|16
|12
|—
|58
|Utah
|21
|20
|16
|13
|—
|70
3-Point Goals_Oregon St. 4-20 (Brown 0-1, Corosdale 0-2, Codding 1-2, Kampschroeder 0-2, von Oelhoffen 3-8, Mack 0-3, Mannen 0-1, Marotte 0-1), Utah 8-30 (Johnson 2-4, Rees 0-1, Gylten 1-4, Kneepkens 1-7, McQueen 2-6, Young 0-2, Maxwell 2-5, Vieira 0-1). Assists_Oregon St. 11 (von Oelhoffen 3), Utah 15 (Gylten 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oregon St. 38 (Corosdale 7), Utah 45 (Kneepkens 7, McQueen 7). Total Fouls_Oregon St. 15, Utah 8. Technical Fouls_None. A_2,104.