|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH (4-0)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Johnson
|23
|3-8
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|2
|6
|Young
|22
|0-4
|2-2
|2-12
|3
|1
|2
|Gylten
|11
|1-5
|0-0
|0-1
|4
|1
|2
|Maxwell
|16
|3-8
|1-1
|0-0
|1
|0
|9
|McQueen
|23
|5-10
|2-2
|3-6
|1
|0
|15
|McFarland
|11
|4-6
|0-2
|1-6
|0
|1
|8
|Torres
|19
|3-7
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|1
|7
|Jackson
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Martin
|11
|2-3
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|3
|4
|Palmer
|14
|3-5
|0-0
|1-1
|3
|1
|6
|Kneepkens
|14
|2-6
|1-2
|3-7
|1
|1
|6
|Rees
|5
|3-4
|3-3
|1-5
|1
|1
|9
|Vieira
|26
|2-9
|0-0
|3-4
|5
|0
|4
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|5-8
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|31-76
|9-12
|22-59
|21
|13
|78
Percentages: FG 40.789, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (McQueen 3-5, Maxwell 2-6, Torres 1-4, Kneepkens 1-4, Johnson 0-1, Young 0-2, Gylten 0-1, Palmer 0-1, Vieira 0-3)
Blocked Shots: 4 (Torres 2, McFarland 1, Rees 1)
Turnovers: 15 (Gylten 3, Johnson 2, Kneepkens 2, Vieira 2, Young 1, Maxwell 1, McQueen 1, Torres 1, Palmer 1, Team 1)
Steals: 7 (McQueen 2, Young 1, McFarland 1, Palmer 1, Kneepkens 1, Vieira 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CINCINNATI (2-2)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Niang
|17
|0-5
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|3
|0
|Jadyn Scott
|21
|2-4
|0-0
|2-4
|4
|2
|4
|Hayes
|28
|4-12
|1-2
|0-5
|1
|1
|9
|Levy
|31
|4-12
|0-0
|0-2
|5
|3
|9
|Wilson
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Gritzali
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Jada Scott
|3
|0-0
|1-2
|1-1
|0
|1
|1
|Craig
|16
|1-5
|1-1
|0-0
|0
|3
|3
|Dean
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Jenks
|23
|6-10
|1-2
|2-5
|0
|0
|14
|Mashaire
|9
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Milton
|24
|0-4
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|0
|Williams
|14
|2-9
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|1
|5
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-8
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-64
|4-7
|8-33
|12
|16
|45
Percentages: FG 29.688, FT .571.
3-Point Goals: 3-12, .25 (Levy 1-2, Jenks 1-2, Williams 1-3, Niang 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Dean 0-1, Mashaire 0-1, Milton 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 7 (Hayes 3, Scott 1, Craig 1, Jenks 1, Milton 1)
Turnovers: 16 (Levy 4, Jenks 4, Hayes 3, Niang 1, Craig 1, Milton 1, Williams 1, Team 1)
Steals: 7 (Levy 5, Niang 1, Hayes 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Cincinnati
|9
|10
|12
|14
|—
|45
|Utah
|23
|21
|16
|18
|—
|78
A_1,842
Officials_Kelly Broomfield, Tyler Trimble, Roberts Scotfield