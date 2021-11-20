FGFTReb
UTAH (4-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Johnson233-80-01-4026
Young220-42-22-12312
Gylten111-50-00-1412
Maxwell163-81-10-0109
McQueen235-102-23-61015
McFarland114-60-21-6018
Torres193-70-01-1117
Jackson50-10-00-1010
Martin112-30-01-3134
Palmer143-50-01-1316
Kneepkens142-61-23-7116
Rees53-43-31-5119
Vieira262-90-03-4504
Team00-00-05-8000
Totals20031-769-1222-59211378

Percentages: FG 40.789, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (McQueen 3-5, Maxwell 2-6, Torres 1-4, Kneepkens 1-4, Johnson 0-1, Young 0-2, Gylten 0-1, Palmer 0-1, Vieira 0-3)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Torres 2, McFarland 1, Rees 1)

Turnovers: 15 (Gylten 3, Johnson 2, Kneepkens 2, Vieira 2, Young 1, Maxwell 1, McQueen 1, Torres 1, Palmer 1, Team 1)

Steals: 7 (McQueen 2, Young 1, McFarland 1, Palmer 1, Kneepkens 1, Vieira 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
CINCINNATI (2-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Niang170-50-00-3030
Jadyn Scott212-40-02-4424
Hayes284-121-20-5119
Levy314-120-00-2539
Wilson80-10-00-0000
Gritzali40-00-00-1100
Jada Scott30-01-21-1011
Craig161-51-10-0033
Dean20-10-00-0000
Jenks236-101-22-50014
Mashaire90-10-00-0000
Milton240-40-00-0120
Williams142-90-01-4015
Team00-00-02-8000
Totals20019-644-78-33121645

Percentages: FG 29.688, FT .571.

3-Point Goals: 3-12, .25 (Levy 1-2, Jenks 1-2, Williams 1-3, Niang 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Dean 0-1, Mashaire 0-1, Milton 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 7 (Hayes 3, Scott 1, Craig 1, Jenks 1, Milton 1)

Turnovers: 16 (Levy 4, Jenks 4, Hayes 3, Niang 1, Craig 1, Milton 1, Williams 1, Team 1)

Steals: 7 (Levy 5, Niang 1, Hayes 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Cincinnati910121445
Utah2321161878

A_1,842

Officials_Kelly Broomfield, Tyler Trimble, Roberts Scotfield

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you