OREGON ST. (7-8)
Rataj 3-8 0-0 8, Ryuny 0-4 0-0 0, Taylor 2-9 3-4 9, Akanno 2-2 0-0 4, Pope 3-5 0-0 8, Andela 5-9 0-0 10, Wright 2-8 1-1 5, Krass 0-3 0-0 0, Bilodeau 5-7 0-0 11, Rochelin 1-4 0-0 3, Ibekwe 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-60 4-5 60.
UTAH (12-4)
Be.Carlson 2-3 0-0 4, Br.Carlson 10-19 5-5 27, Anthony 5-8 4-4 14, Madsen 3-8 4-5 13, Worster 2-5 2-2 6, Stefanovic 4-10 3-4 13, Exacte 1-3 0-0 2, Keita 0-0 0-0 0, Holt 0-1 0-0 0, Brenchley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 18-20 79.
Halftime_Utah 42-34. 3-Point Goals_Oregon St. 8-20 (Pope 2-3, Rataj 2-4, Taylor 2-5, Bilodeau 1-1, Rochelin 1-2, Krass 0-1, Ryuny 0-1, Wright 0-3), Utah 7-22 (Madsen 3-8, Br.Carlson 2-4, Stefanovic 2-6, Be.Carlson 0-1, Worster 0-1, Exacte 0-2). Rebounds_Oregon St. 27 (Ryuny 6), Utah 37 (Anthony 12). Assists_Oregon St. 13 (Taylor 5), Utah 18 (Worster 8). Total Fouls_Oregon St. 18, Utah 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.