FGFTReb
OREGON ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Rataj223-80-00-3228
Ryuny140-40-02-6000
Taylor282-93-40-2529
Akanno92-20-00-0144
Pope323-50-00-2008
Andela245-90-02-30210
Wright202-81-10-4415
Krass190-30-00-1110
Bilodeau155-70-01-30211
Rochelin131-40-01-3023
Ibekwe21-10-00-0022
Totals20024-604-56-27131860

Percentages: FG .400, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Pope 2-3, Rataj 2-4, Taylor 2-5, Bilodeau 1-1, Rochelin 1-2, Krass 0-1, Ryuny 0-1, Wright 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 12 (Taylor 3, Akanno 2, Ibekwe 2, Ryuny 2, Andela, Krass, Rataj).

Steals: 5 (Andela 2, Rataj 2, Pope).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
UTAHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Be.Carlson162-30-01-2034
Br.Carlson3210-195-53-112227
Anthony335-84-44-123014
Madsen343-84-50-31213
Worster342-52-20-2806
Stefanovic264-103-40-32313
Exacte91-30-00-1002
Keita80-00-01-2110
Holt70-10-00-1120
Brenchley20-00-00-0000
Totals20027-5718-209-37181379

Percentages: FG .474, FT .900.

3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Madsen 3-8, Br.Carlson 2-4, Stefanovic 2-6, Be.Carlson 0-1, Worster 0-1, Exacte 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Anthony, Br.Carlson, Stefanovic, Worster).

Turnovers: 8 (Worster 3, Be.Carlson 2, Br.Carlson, Keita, Stefanovic).

Steals: 8 (Madsen 4, Anthony 2, Stefanovic, Worster).

Technical Fouls: None.

Oregon St.342660
Utah423779

