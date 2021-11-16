BETHUNE-COOKMAN (0-3)
Poulina 1-4 0-0 3, Robertson 3-9 2-4 8, French 1-8 0-0 2, Garrett 4-9 0-0 9, McEntire 6-8 6-6 20, Joseph 2-12 0-0 4, West 2-5 0-0 5, Bolden 1-6 1-2 3, Jasper 0-1 1-2 1, Mondesir 0-0 0-2 0, Poteat 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-62 10-16 55.
UTAH (3-0)
Battin 1-4 2-2 5, Carlson 4-7 6-6 14, Anthony 1-4 0-0 2, Jenkins 7-10 5-5 25, Worster 3-8 0-0 7, Stefanovic 1-4 2-2 4, Gach 3-7 3-4 11, Brenchley 0-2 0-0 0, Mahorcic 2-2 0-1 4, Holt 2-4 2-2 7, Ballstaedt 1-1 0-0 2, Thioune 2-2 0-0 4, Creer 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 27-56 21-24 86.
Halftime_Utah 45-23. 3-Point Goals_Bethune-Cookman 5-19 (McEntire 2-2, West 1-2, Garrett 1-3, Poulina 1-4, Bolden 0-1, Joseph 0-2, French 0-5), Utah 11-28 (Jenkins 6-9, Gach 2-6, Battin 1-2, Holt 1-2, Worster 1-3, Anthony 0-1, Brenchley 0-1, Carlson 0-1, Creer 0-1, Stefanovic 0-2). Rebounds_Bethune-Cookman 26 (Robertson 6), Utah 43 (Carlson 9). Assists_Bethune-Cookman 10 (McEntire 4), Utah 19 (Jenkins 5). Total Fouls_Bethune-Cookman 20, Utah 14. A_6,638 (15,000).