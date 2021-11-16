|FG
|Reb
|BETHUNE-COOKMAN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Poulina
|30
|1-4
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|3
|3
|Robertson
|29
|3-9
|2-4
|4-6
|0
|4
|8
|French
|23
|1-8
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|2
|Garrett
|25
|4-9
|0-0
|3-5
|1
|3
|9
|McEntire
|27
|6-8
|6-6
|3-5
|4
|2
|20
|Joseph
|26
|2-12
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|4
|West
|13
|2-5
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|5
|Bolden
|12
|1-6
|1-2
|2-5
|1
|2
|3
|Jasper
|8
|0-1
|1-2
|0-0
|2
|0
|1
|Mondesir
|5
|0-0
|0-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Poteat
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-62
|10-16
|12-26
|10
|20
|55
Percentages: FG .323, FT .625.
3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (McEntire 2-2, West 1-2, Garrett 1-3, Poulina 1-4, Bolden 0-1, Joseph 0-2, French 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 10 (McEntire 3, Poulina 3, Garrett 2, French, West).
Steals: 10 (McEntire 7, Garrett, Joseph, Poulina).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Battin
|20
|1-4
|2-2
|2-4
|2
|2
|5
|Carlson
|20
|4-7
|6-6
|2-9
|2
|1
|14
|Anthony
|18
|1-4
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|0
|2
|Jenkins
|26
|7-10
|5-5
|0-1
|5
|1
|25
|Worster
|17
|3-8
|0-0
|2-4
|2
|3
|7
|Stefanovic
|20
|1-4
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|1
|4
|Gach
|17
|3-7
|3-4
|0-0
|0
|2
|11
|Brenchley
|15
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Mahorcic
|12
|2-2
|0-1
|1-8
|1
|1
|4
|Holt
|11
|2-4
|2-2
|2-4
|3
|0
|7
|Ballstaedt
|10
|1-1
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|0
|2
|Thioune
|8
|2-2
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|2
|4
|Creer
|6
|0-1
|1-2
|0-2
|1
|0
|1
|Totals
|200
|27-56
|21-24
|12-43
|19
|14
|86
Percentages: FG .482, FT .875.
3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Jenkins 6-9, Gach 2-6, Battin 1-2, Holt 1-2, Worster 1-3, Anthony 0-1, Brenchley 0-1, Carlson 0-1, Creer 0-1, Stefanovic 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Anthony 2, Carlson 2, Ballstaedt, Mahorcic, Thioune).
Turnovers: 13 (Stefanovic 3, Anthony 2, Battin 2, Gach 2, Ballstaedt, Carlson, Jenkins, Worster).
Steals: 5 (Ballstaedt, Battin, Carlson, Jenkins, Worster).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Bethune-Cookman
|23
|32
|—
|55
|Utah
|45
|41
|—
|86
A_6,638 (15,000).