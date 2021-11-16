FGFTReb
BETHUNE-COOKMANMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Poulina301-40-00-2133
Robertson293-92-44-6048
French231-80-00-1032
Garrett254-90-03-5139
McEntire276-86-63-54220
Joseph262-120-00-1114
West132-50-00-1015
Bolden121-61-22-5123
Jasper80-11-20-0201
Mondesir50-00-20-0000
Poteat20-00-00-0010
Totals20020-6210-1612-26102055

Percentages: FG .323, FT .625.

3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (McEntire 2-2, West 1-2, Garrett 1-3, Poulina 1-4, Bolden 0-1, Joseph 0-2, French 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 10 (McEntire 3, Poulina 3, Garrett 2, French, West).

Steals: 10 (McEntire 7, Garrett, Joseph, Poulina).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
UTAHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Battin201-42-22-4225
Carlson204-76-62-92114
Anthony181-40-02-4102
Jenkins267-105-50-15125
Worster173-80-02-4237
Stefanovic201-42-20-2114
Gach173-73-40-00211
Brenchley150-20-00-0010
Mahorcic122-20-11-8114
Holt112-42-22-4307
Ballstaedt101-10-01-2102
Thioune82-20-00-3024
Creer60-11-20-2101
Totals20027-5621-2412-43191486

Percentages: FG .482, FT .875.

3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Jenkins 6-9, Gach 2-6, Battin 1-2, Holt 1-2, Worster 1-3, Anthony 0-1, Brenchley 0-1, Carlson 0-1, Creer 0-1, Stefanovic 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Anthony 2, Carlson 2, Ballstaedt, Mahorcic, Thioune).

Turnovers: 13 (Stefanovic 3, Anthony 2, Battin 2, Gach 2, Ballstaedt, Carlson, Jenkins, Worster).

Steals: 5 (Ballstaedt, Battin, Carlson, Jenkins, Worster).

Technical Fouls: None.

Bethune-Cookman233255
Utah454186

A_6,638 (15,000).

