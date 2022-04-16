UTAH (99)
Bogdanovic 11-20 2-2 26, O'Neale 1-5 0-0 3, Gobert 0-1 5-6 5, Conley 6-12 0-0 13, Mitchell 10-29 10-11 32, Hernangomez 0-1 0-0 0, House Jr. 3-6 0-0 7, Whiteside 1-2 1-2 3, Clarkson 4-7 2-2 10. Totals 36-83 20-23 99.
DALLAS (93)
Bullock 5-10 2-2 15, Finney-Smith 4-7 4-4 14, Powell 2-6 0-0 4, Brunson 9-24 5-6 24, Dinwiddie 6-15 10-16 22, Bertans 1-3 1-2 4, Kleber 2-7 4-4 10, Green 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 29-76 26-34 93.
|Utah
|20
|25
|28
|26
|—
|99
|Dallas
|23
|20
|22
|28
|—
|93
3-Point Goals_Utah 7-22 (Bogdanovic 2-6, Mitchell 2-6, Conley 1-2, House Jr. 1-3, O'Neale 1-3, Clarkson 0-2), Dallas 9-32 (Bullock 3-8, Finney-Smith 2-5, Kleber 2-5, Bertans 1-3, Brunson 1-3, Dinwiddie 0-4, Green 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Utah 53 (Gobert 17), Dallas 34 (Brunson 7). Assists_Utah 15 (Mitchell 6), Dallas 17 (Dinwiddie 8). Total Fouls_Utah 25, Dallas 22. A_20,013 (19,200)
