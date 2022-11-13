SE LOUISIANA (2-1)
Kelly 2-3 0-2 4, Bell 3-10 4-6 11, Cunningham 0-2 0-0 0, Giaratano 1-10 2-2 4, Horne 2-12 0-0 4, Harvey 5-10 0-0 13, Huderson 4-4 1-3 10, Pierre 3-6 1-4 7, Washington 1-2 0-0 3, Brown 2-4 1-2 6, Brumfield 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 23-65 9-19 62
UTAH (3-0)
Johnson 7-12 4-5 20, Pili 8-10 0-1 16, Kneepkens 5-10 3-4 18, McQueen 7-9 0-0 18, Vieira 3-6 0-0 8, Rees 0-1 2-2 2, Sidberry 2-3 2-2 8, Young 2-5 0-0 5, White 1-3 1-2 4, Totals 35-59 12-16 99
|SE Louisiana
|12
|13
|15
|22
|—
|62
|Utah
|21
|24
|26
|28
|—
|99
3-Point Goals_SE Louisiana 7-15 (Bell 1-3, Horne 0-1, Harvey 3-5, Huderson 1-1, Pierre 0-2, Washington 1-1, Brown 1-2), Utah 17-32 (Johnson 2-4, Kneepkens 5-9, McQueen 4-6, Vieira 2-5, Sidberry 2-3, Young 1-4, White 1-1). Assists_SE Louisiana 14 (Pierre 6), Utah 29 (Vieira 8). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_SE Louisiana 34 (Bell 4, Giaratano 4, Huderson 4), Utah 40 (McQueen 7). Total Fouls_SE Louisiana 14, Utah 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,386.
