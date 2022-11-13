FGFTReb
UTAH (3-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Johnson307-124-52-63020
Pili218-100-10-44216
Kneepkens275-103-40-33018
McQueen297-90-00-74118
Vieira313-60-00-2848
Rees180-12-21-4042
Sidberry112-32-20-3148
Young222-50-00-4535
White111-31-20-1114
Team00-00-01-6000
Totals20035-5912-164-40291999

Percentages: FG 59.322, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 17-32, .531 (Kneepkens 5-9, McQueen 4-6, Johnson 2-4, Vieira 2-5, Sidberry 2-3, Young 1-4, White 1-1)

Blocked Shots: 6 (Kneepkens 2, Sidberry 2, Pili 1, Young 1)

Turnovers: 14 (Rees 4, Vieira 3, White 2, Johnson 1, Pili 1, Kneepkens 1, McQueen 1, Sidberry 1)

Steals: 6 (Johnson 1, Pili 1, Kneepkens 1, McQueen 1, Sidberry 1, Young 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
SE LOUISIANA (2-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Kelly222-30-20-3114
Bell233-104-62-40411
Cunningham200-20-00-2000
Giaratano251-102-21-4114
Horne202-120-03-3234
Harvey255-100-02-30013
Huderson134-41-30-41110
Pierre153-61-40-1637
Washington71-20-00-1013
Brown222-41-22-2306
Brumfield80-20-00-1000
Team00-00-01-6000
Totals20023-659-1911-34141462

Percentages: FG 35.385, FT .474.

3-Point Goals: 7-15, .467 (Harvey 3-5, Bell 1-3, Huderson 1-1, Washington 1-1, Brown 1-2, Horne 0-1, Pierre 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Kelly 1, Huderson 1)

Turnovers: 14 (Horne 4, Cunningham 3, Giaratano 2, Team 2, Bell 1, Pierre 1, Brown 1)

Steals: 2 (Bell 1, Brown 1)

Technical Fouls: None

SE Louisiana1213152262
Utah2124262899

A_1,386

Officials_Nicole Leon, In'Fini Robinson, Anita Ortega

