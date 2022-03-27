AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Mitchell6133.7569-1256.453221-613236-276.855159526.1
Bogdanovic6430.9394-860.458170-434201-231.870115918.1
Clarkson7126.9422-1010.418171-539129-154.838114416.1
Gobert5931.9321-451.7120-2261-372.70290315.3
Conley6528.3299-705.424150-371121-147.82386913.4
Whiteside6018.1196-302.6490-093-149.6244858.1
Gay5018.8136-343.39763-18760-76.7893957.9
O'Neale7031.5194-404.480113-27942-52.8085437.8
Ingles4524.9115-285.40478-22517-22.7733257.2
House1918.240-84.47625-5618-26.6921236.5
Paschall5313.0105-217.48438-10464-83.7713125.9
Azubuike1711.537-49.7550-06-11.545804.7
Hernangomez1014.413-32.40610-265-12.417414.1
Alexander-Walker1110.712-37.3247-2510-11.909413.7
Butler377.952-125.41625-717-12.5831363.7
Forrest5712.768-143.4765-2638-47.8091793.1
Hughes148.015-36.41710-283-31.000433.1
Valentine29.02-4.5001-30-0.00052.5
Pelle36.33-5.6000-00-0.00062.0
Sneed34.71-2.5001-20-0.00031.0
Fitts75.02-9.2222-40-0.00060.9
Oni162.82-9.2221-80-1.00050.3
Cheatham15.00-3.0000-20-0.00000.0
TEAM74240.32998-6371.4711091-30051311-1685.7788398113.5
OPPONENTS74240.32999-6625.453891-25731070-1416.7567959107.6
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Mitchell512042554.23285.415519218812
Bogdanovic562182744.31101.71020271101
Clarkson611832443.41612.314006011716
Gobert21464585914.6661.1152238103126
Conley421561983.03425.312208910920
Whiteside1473104577.622.41702225190
Gay511672184.4491.0870244315
O'Neale572873444.91782.51660836932
Ingles121191312.91583.582323465
House1139502.6221.2240978
Paschall29721011.935.74808275
Azubuike1853714.20.025011211
Hernangomez619252.56.680566
Alexander-Walker119201.8131.2130373
Butler52833.9501.442013297
Forrest2072921.61001.841030465
Hughes215171.26.470471
Valentine0442.00.030120
Pelle3362.00.010021
Sneed022.70.000000
Fitts010101.40.030020
Oni167.45.370010
Cheatham000.00.000000
TEAM7872631341846.2165122.3139885321048364
OPPONENTS7372351308841.7172623.314824575887318

