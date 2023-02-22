AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Markkanen5434.3454-886.512164-398270-308.877134224.9
Clarkson5832.5439-984.446153-443189-231.818122021.0
Sexton4724.0230-454.50748-117162-197.82267014.3
Beasley5526.8265-669.396169-47137-44.84173613.4
Olynyk4828.2195-393.49670-173122-143.85358212.1
Conley4329.7153-375.40877-21378-96.81346110.7
Vanderbilt5224.1173-311.55619-5767-102.6574328.3
Kessler5721.3203-285.7120-062-114.5444688.2
Horton-Tucker4616.5130-320.40631-11961-83.7353527.7
Jones18.03-4.7500-01-2.50077.0
Toscano-Anderson125.03-5.6001-20-0.00077.0
Alexander-Walker3614.783-170.48835-8727-39.6922286.3
Gay4414.780-210.38123-9630-35.8572134.8
Agbaji3715.164-130.49231-7810-16.6251694.6
Fontecchio319.639-108.36124-7511-16.6881133.6
Azubuike245.721-24.8750-02-6.333441.8
Potter34.72-21.0000-00-0.00041.3
Bolmaro144.93-20.1500-40-0.00060.4
TEAM60241.32540-5350.475845-23331129-1432.7887054117.6
OPPONENTS60241.32604-5434.479702-19391124-1452.7747034117.2
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Markkanen973674648.6981.81120349834
Clarkson671682354.12454.211323017413
Sexton37671042.21352.9109027846
Beasley271701973.6931.775044608
Olynyk601952555.31583.318404610527
Conley17901072.53307.7940447410
Vanderbilt1212884097.91422.71330536815
Kessler1662714377.743.812902346117
Horton-Tucker21931142.51322.9680285619
Jones0222.00.030002
Toscano-Anderson191010.011.010110
Alexander-Walker851591.6762.1580244514
Gay281011292.9421.0530162813
Agbaji2438621.718.55205114
Fontecchio1520351.116.52904186
Azubuike1337502.16.31203106
Potter1231.02.720000
Bolmaro437.57.5100371
TEAM7071972267944.6154425.712372385885295
OPPONENTS6941916261043.5144824.112700467763290

