|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Markkanen
|54
|34.3
|454-886
|.512
|164-398
|270-308
|.877
|1342
|24.9
|Clarkson
|58
|32.5
|439-984
|.446
|153-443
|189-231
|.818
|1220
|21.0
|Sexton
|47
|24.0
|230-454
|.507
|48-117
|162-197
|.822
|670
|14.3
|Beasley
|55
|26.8
|265-669
|.396
|169-471
|37-44
|.841
|736
|13.4
|Olynyk
|48
|28.2
|195-393
|.496
|70-173
|122-143
|.853
|582
|12.1
|Conley
|43
|29.7
|153-375
|.408
|77-213
|78-96
|.813
|461
|10.7
|Vanderbilt
|52
|24.1
|173-311
|.556
|19-57
|67-102
|.657
|432
|8.3
|Kessler
|57
|21.3
|203-285
|.712
|0-0
|62-114
|.544
|468
|8.2
|Horton-Tucker
|46
|16.5
|130-320
|.406
|31-119
|61-83
|.735
|352
|7.7
|Jones
|1
|8.0
|3-4
|.750
|0-0
|1-2
|.500
|7
|7.0
|Toscano-Anderson
|1
|25.0
|3-5
|.600
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|7
|7.0
|Alexander-Walker
|36
|14.7
|83-170
|.488
|35-87
|27-39
|.692
|228
|6.3
|Gay
|44
|14.7
|80-210
|.381
|23-96
|30-35
|.857
|213
|4.8
|Agbaji
|37
|15.1
|64-130
|.492
|31-78
|10-16
|.625
|169
|4.6
|Fontecchio
|31
|9.6
|39-108
|.361
|24-75
|11-16
|.688
|113
|3.6
|Azubuike
|24
|5.7
|21-24
|.875
|0-0
|2-6
|.333
|44
|1.8
|Potter
|3
|4.7
|2-2
|1.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|4
|1.3
|Bolmaro
|14
|4.9
|3-20
|.150
|0-4
|0-0
|.000
|6
|0.4
|TEAM
|60
|241.3
|2540-5350
|.475
|845-2333
|1129-1432
|.788
|7054
|117.6
|OPPONENTS
|60
|241.3
|2604-5434
|.479
|702-1939
|1124-1452
|.774
|7034
|117.2
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Markkanen
|97
|367
|464
|8.6
|98
|1.8
|112
|0
|34
|98
|34
|Clarkson
|67
|168
|235
|4.1
|245
|4.2
|113
|2
|30
|174
|13
|Sexton
|37
|67
|104
|2.2
|135
|2.9
|109
|0
|27
|84
|6
|Beasley
|27
|170
|197
|3.6
|93
|1.7
|75
|0
|44
|60
|8
|Olynyk
|60
|195
|255
|5.3
|158
|3.3
|184
|0
|46
|105
|27
|Conley
|17
|90
|107
|2.5
|330
|7.7
|94
|0
|44
|74
|10
|Vanderbilt
|121
|288
|409
|7.9
|142
|2.7
|133
|0
|53
|68
|15
|Kessler
|166
|271
|437
|7.7
|43
|.8
|129
|0
|23
|46
|117
|Horton-Tucker
|21
|93
|114
|2.5
|132
|2.9
|68
|0
|28
|56
|19
|Jones
|0
|2
|2
|2.0
|0
|.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Toscano-Anderson
|1
|9
|10
|10.0
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Alexander-Walker
|8
|51
|59
|1.6
|76
|2.1
|58
|0
|24
|45
|14
|Gay
|28
|101
|129
|2.9
|42
|1.0
|53
|0
|16
|28
|13
|Agbaji
|24
|38
|62
|1.7
|18
|.5
|52
|0
|5
|11
|4
|Fontecchio
|15
|20
|35
|1.1
|16
|.5
|29
|0
|4
|18
|6
|Azubuike
|13
|37
|50
|2.1
|6
|.3
|12
|0
|3
|10
|6
|Potter
|1
|2
|3
|1.0
|2
|.7
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bolmaro
|4
|3
|7
|.5
|7
|.5
|10
|0
|3
|7
|1
|TEAM
|707
|1972
|2679
|44.6
|1544
|25.7
|1237
|2
|385
|885
|295
|OPPONENTS
|694
|1916
|2610
|43.5
|1448
|24.1
|1270
|0
|467
|763
|290
