|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Mitchell
|62
|33.7
|573-1269
|.452
|222-617
|239-279
|.857
|1607
|25.9
|Bogdanovic
|64
|30.9
|394-860
|.458
|170-434
|201-231
|.870
|1159
|18.1
|Clarkson
|72
|26.9
|427-1022
|.418
|174-544
|130-155
|.839
|1158
|16.1
|Gobert
|59
|31.9
|321-451
|.712
|0-2
|261-372
|.702
|903
|15.3
|Conley
|66
|28.3
|305-714
|.427
|150-373
|123-152
|.809
|883
|13.4
|Gay
|51
|18.9
|144-357
|.403
|65-192
|60-76
|.789
|413
|8.1
|Whiteside
|60
|18.1
|196-302
|.649
|0-0
|93-149
|.624
|485
|8.1
|O'Neale
|71
|31.5
|196-410
|.478
|115-283
|42-52
|.808
|549
|7.7
|Ingles
|45
|24.9
|115-285
|.404
|78-225
|17-22
|.773
|325
|7.2
|House
|19
|18.2
|40-84
|.476
|25-56
|18-26
|.692
|123
|6.5
|Paschall
|54
|13.3
|109-226
|.482
|40-107
|64-83
|.771
|322
|6.0
|Azubuike
|17
|11.5
|37-49
|.755
|0-0
|6-11
|.545
|80
|4.7
|Hernangomez
|11
|15.7
|16-38
|.421
|11-30
|5-12
|.417
|48
|4.4
|Butler
|38
|7.9
|55-130
|.423
|26-74
|7-12
|.583
|143
|3.8
|Alexander-Walker
|12
|10.6
|12-40
|.300
|7-26
|10-11
|.909
|41
|3.4
|Forrest
|58
|12.9
|73-152
|.480
|5-27
|38-48
|.792
|189
|3.3
|Hughes
|14
|8.0
|15-36
|.417
|10-28
|3-3
|1.000
|43
|3.1
|Valentine
|2
|9.0
|2-4
|.500
|1-3
|0-0
|.000
|5
|2.5
|Pelle
|3
|6.3
|3-5
|.600
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|6
|2.0
|Sneed
|4
|5.0
|2-5
|.400
|1-4
|0-0
|.000
|5
|1.3
|Fitts
|7
|5.0
|2-9
|.222
|2-4
|0-0
|.000
|6
|0.9
|Oni
|16
|2.8
|2-9
|.222
|1-8
|0-1
|.000
|5
|0.3
|Cheatham
|1
|5.0
|0-3
|.000
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|75
|240.3
|3039-6460
|.470
|1103-3039
|1317-1695
|.777
|8498
|113.3
|OPPONENTS
|75
|240.3
|3039-6702
|.453
|908-2607
|1087-1440
|.755
|8073
|107.6
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Mitchell
|51
|209
|260
|4.2
|332
|5.4
|156
|1
|93
|190
|12
|Bogdanovic
|56
|218
|274
|4.3
|110
|1.7
|102
|0
|27
|110
|1
|Clarkson
|61
|186
|247
|3.4
|167
|2.3
|142
|0
|60
|118
|16
|Gobert
|214
|645
|859
|14.6
|66
|1.1
|152
|2
|38
|103
|126
|Conley
|42
|156
|198
|3.0
|349
|5.3
|125
|0
|89
|109
|20
|Gay
|54
|172
|226
|4.4
|51
|1.0
|91
|0
|24
|43
|15
|Whiteside
|147
|310
|457
|7.6
|22
|.4
|170
|2
|22
|51
|90
|O'Neale
|57
|290
|347
|4.9
|178
|2.5
|169
|0
|85
|69
|32
|Ingles
|12
|119
|131
|2.9
|158
|3.5
|82
|3
|23
|46
|5
|House
|11
|39
|50
|2.6
|22
|1.2
|24
|0
|9
|7
|8
|Paschall
|29
|73
|102
|1.9
|36
|.7
|51
|0
|9
|27
|5
|Azubuike
|18
|53
|71
|4.2
|0
|.0
|25
|0
|1
|12
|11
|Hernangomez
|7
|27
|34
|3.1
|8
|.7
|10
|0
|6
|7
|6
|Butler
|5
|31
|36
|.9
|50
|1.3
|43
|0
|13
|31
|7
|Alexander-Walker
|1
|19
|20
|1.7
|13
|1.1
|13
|0
|3
|7
|4
|Forrest
|23
|73
|96
|1.7
|101
|1.7
|42
|0
|30
|46
|5
|Hughes
|2
|15
|17
|1.2
|6
|.4
|7
|0
|4
|7
|1
|Valentine
|0
|4
|4
|2.0
|0
|.0
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Pelle
|3
|3
|6
|2.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Sneed
|0
|2
|2
|.5
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fitts
|0
|10
|10
|1.4
|0
|.0
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Oni
|1
|6
|7
|.4
|5
|.3
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Cheatham
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|794
|2660
|3454
|46.1
|1674
|22.3
|1418
|8
|537
|1054
|365
|OPPONENTS
|747
|2386
|3133
|41.8
|1747
|23.3
|1495
|4
|578
|897
|320
