AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Mitchell6233.7573-1269.452222-617239-279.857160725.9
Bogdanovic6430.9394-860.458170-434201-231.870115918.1
Clarkson7226.9427-1022.418174-544130-155.839115816.1
Gobert5931.9321-451.7120-2261-372.70290315.3
Conley6628.3305-714.427150-373123-152.80988313.4
Gay5118.9144-357.40365-19260-76.7894138.1
Whiteside6018.1196-302.6490-093-149.6244858.1
O'Neale7131.5196-410.478115-28342-52.8085497.7
Ingles4524.9115-285.40478-22517-22.7733257.2
House1918.240-84.47625-5618-26.6921236.5
Paschall5413.3109-226.48240-10764-83.7713226.0
Azubuike1711.537-49.7550-06-11.545804.7
Hernangomez1115.716-38.42111-305-12.417484.4
Butler387.955-130.42326-747-12.5831433.8
Alexander-Walker1210.612-40.3007-2610-11.909413.4
Forrest5812.973-152.4805-2738-48.7921893.3
Hughes148.015-36.41710-283-31.000433.1
Valentine29.02-4.5001-30-0.00052.5
Pelle36.33-5.6000-00-0.00062.0
Sneed45.02-5.4001-40-0.00051.3
Fitts75.02-9.2222-40-0.00060.9
Oni162.82-9.2221-80-1.00050.3
Cheatham15.00-3.0000-20-0.00000.0
TEAM75240.33039-6460.4701103-30391317-1695.7778498113.3
OPPONENTS75240.33039-6702.453908-26071087-1440.7558073107.6
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Mitchell512092604.23325.415619319012
Bogdanovic562182744.31101.71020271101
Clarkson611862473.41672.314206011816
Gobert21464585914.6661.1152238103126
Conley421561983.03495.312508910920
Gay541722264.4511.0910244315
Whiteside1473104577.622.41702225190
O'Neale572903474.91782.51690856932
Ingles121191312.91583.582323465
House1139502.6221.2240978
Paschall29731021.936.75109275
Azubuike1853714.20.025011211
Hernangomez727343.18.7100676
Butler53136.9501.343013317
Alexander-Walker119201.7131.1130374
Forrest2373961.71011.742030465
Hughes215171.26.470471
Valentine0442.00.030120
Pelle3362.00.010021
Sneed022.50.000000
Fitts010101.40.030020
Oni167.45.370010
Cheatham000.00.000000
TEAM7942660345446.1167422.3141885371054365
OPPONENTS7472386313341.8174723.314954578897320

