|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Mitchell
|61
|33.7
|569-1256
|.453
|221-613
|236-276
|.855
|1595
|26.1
|Bogdanovic
|64
|30.9
|394-860
|.458
|170-434
|201-231
|.870
|1159
|18.1
|Clarkson
|71
|26.9
|422-1010
|.418
|171-539
|129-154
|.838
|1144
|16.1
|Gobert
|59
|31.9
|321-451
|.712
|0-2
|261-372
|.702
|903
|15.3
|Conley
|65
|28.3
|299-705
|.424
|150-371
|121-147
|.823
|869
|13.4
|Whiteside
|60
|18.1
|196-302
|.649
|0-0
|93-149
|.624
|485
|8.1
|Gay
|50
|18.8
|136-343
|.397
|63-187
|60-76
|.789
|395
|7.9
|O'Neale
|70
|31.5
|194-404
|.480
|113-279
|42-52
|.808
|543
|7.8
|Ingles
|45
|24.9
|115-285
|.404
|78-225
|17-22
|.773
|325
|7.2
|House
|19
|18.2
|40-84
|.476
|25-56
|18-26
|.692
|123
|6.5
|Paschall
|53
|13.0
|105-217
|.484
|38-104
|64-83
|.771
|312
|5.9
|Azubuike
|17
|11.5
|37-49
|.755
|0-0
|6-11
|.545
|80
|4.7
|Hernangomez
|10
|14.4
|13-32
|.406
|10-26
|5-12
|.417
|41
|4.1
|Alexander-Walker
|11
|10.7
|12-37
|.324
|7-25
|10-11
|.909
|41
|3.7
|Butler
|37
|7.9
|52-125
|.416
|25-71
|7-12
|.583
|136
|3.7
|Forrest
|57
|12.7
|68-143
|.476
|5-26
|38-47
|.809
|179
|3.1
|Hughes
|14
|8.0
|15-36
|.417
|10-28
|3-3
|1.000
|43
|3.1
|Valentine
|2
|9.0
|2-4
|.500
|1-3
|0-0
|.000
|5
|2.5
|Pelle
|3
|6.3
|3-5
|.600
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|6
|2.0
|Sneed
|3
|4.7
|1-2
|.500
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|3
|1.0
|Fitts
|7
|5.0
|2-9
|.222
|2-4
|0-0
|.000
|6
|0.9
|Oni
|16
|2.8
|2-9
|.222
|1-8
|0-1
|.000
|5
|0.3
|Cheatham
|1
|5.0
|0-3
|.000
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|74
|240.3
|2998-6371
|.471
|1091-3005
|1311-1685
|.778
|8398
|113.5
|OPPONENTS
|74
|240.3
|2999-6625
|.453
|891-2573
|1070-1416
|.756
|7959
|107.6
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Mitchell
|51
|204
|255
|4.2
|328
|5.4
|155
|1
|92
|188
|12
|Bogdanovic
|56
|218
|274
|4.3
|110
|1.7
|102
|0
|27
|110
|1
|Clarkson
|61
|183
|244
|3.4
|161
|2.3
|140
|0
|60
|117
|16
|Gobert
|214
|645
|859
|14.6
|66
|1.1
|152
|2
|38
|103
|126
|Conley
|42
|156
|198
|3.0
|342
|5.3
|122
|0
|89
|109
|20
|Whiteside
|147
|310
|457
|7.6
|22
|.4
|170
|2
|22
|51
|90
|Gay
|51
|167
|218
|4.4
|49
|1.0
|87
|0
|24
|43
|15
|O'Neale
|57
|287
|344
|4.9
|178
|2.5
|166
|0
|83
|69
|32
|Ingles
|12
|119
|131
|2.9
|158
|3.5
|82
|3
|23
|46
|5
|House
|11
|39
|50
|2.6
|22
|1.2
|24
|0
|9
|7
|8
|Paschall
|29
|72
|101
|1.9
|35
|.7
|48
|0
|8
|27
|5
|Azubuike
|18
|53
|71
|4.2
|0
|.0
|25
|0
|1
|12
|11
|Hernangomez
|6
|19
|25
|2.5
|6
|.6
|8
|0
|5
|6
|6
|Alexander-Walker
|1
|19
|20
|1.8
|13
|1.2
|13
|0
|3
|7
|3
|Butler
|5
|28
|33
|.9
|50
|1.4
|42
|0
|13
|29
|7
|Forrest
|20
|72
|92
|1.6
|100
|1.8
|41
|0
|30
|46
|5
|Hughes
|2
|15
|17
|1.2
|6
|.4
|7
|0
|4
|7
|1
|Valentine
|0
|4
|4
|2.0
|0
|.0
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Pelle
|3
|3
|6
|2.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Sneed
|0
|2
|2
|.7
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fitts
|0
|10
|10
|1.4
|0
|.0
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Oni
|1
|6
|7
|.4
|5
|.3
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Cheatham
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|787
|2631
|3418
|46.2
|1651
|22.3
|1398
|8
|532
|1048
|364
|OPPONENTS
|737
|2351
|3088
|41.7
|1726
|23.3
|1482
|4
|575
|887
|318
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.