AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Mitchell3533.2325-716.454112-329130-148.87889225.5
Bogdanovic3830.2235-486.484102-243121-140.86469318.2
Gobert3732.1202-286.7060-1170-249.68357415.5
Clarkson3825.6209-530.39497-31056-71.78957115.0
Conley3428.3172-370.46584-19553-65.81548114.1
Gay2420.077-177.43539-10331-39.7952249.3
Whiteside3315.1101-161.6270-057-82.6952597.8
Ingles3625.297-227.42767-17814-18.7782757.6
O'Neale3631.196-201.47851-13122-31.7102657.4
Paschall2510.427-64.42212-4114-21.667803.2
Butler194.312-35.3437-214-7.571351.8
Azubuike54.63-4.7500-01-11.00071.4
Forrest298.215-31.4841-411-14.786421.4
Hughes92.31-4.2500-22-21.00040.4
Oni162.82-9.2221-80-1.00050.3
Fitts62.30-1.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM38240.01574-3302.477573-1566686-889.7724407116.0
OPPONENTS38240.01534-3462.443432-1305535-708.7564035106.2
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Mitchell311041353.91785.1831571058
Bogdanovic301271574.1611.662019631
Gobert13042755715.1391.11001296784
Clarkson281031313.4862.368027578
Conley1881992.91815.3600385410
Gay24871114.6271.144012186
Whiteside741432176.610.391273043
Ingles12941062.91293.667220445
O'Neale321461784.9912.5880473519
Paschall1330431.714.61803123
Butler01212.610.5150386
Azubuike1451.00.030121
Forrest829371.324.81305170
Hughes011.10.020020
Oni167.45.370010
Fitts033.50.010000
TEAM4021397179947.385522.57226268548194
OPPONENTS3791211159041.885422.57873283458150

