|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Mitchell
|35
|33.2
|325-716
|.454
|112-329
|130-148
|.878
|892
|25.5
|Bogdanovic
|38
|30.2
|235-486
|.484
|102-243
|121-140
|.864
|693
|18.2
|Gobert
|37
|32.1
|202-286
|.706
|0-1
|170-249
|.683
|574
|15.5
|Clarkson
|38
|25.6
|209-530
|.394
|97-310
|56-71
|.789
|571
|15.0
|Conley
|34
|28.3
|172-370
|.465
|84-195
|53-65
|.815
|481
|14.1
|Gay
|24
|20.0
|77-177
|.435
|39-103
|31-39
|.795
|224
|9.3
|Whiteside
|33
|15.1
|101-161
|.627
|0-0
|57-82
|.695
|259
|7.8
|Ingles
|36
|25.2
|97-227
|.427
|67-178
|14-18
|.778
|275
|7.6
|O'Neale
|36
|31.1
|96-201
|.478
|51-131
|22-31
|.710
|265
|7.4
|Paschall
|25
|10.4
|27-64
|.422
|12-41
|14-21
|.667
|80
|3.2
|Butler
|19
|4.3
|12-35
|.343
|7-21
|4-7
|.571
|35
|1.8
|Azubuike
|5
|4.6
|3-4
|.750
|0-0
|1-1
|1.000
|7
|1.4
|Forrest
|29
|8.2
|15-31
|.484
|1-4
|11-14
|.786
|42
|1.4
|Hughes
|9
|2.3
|1-4
|.250
|0-2
|2-2
|1.000
|4
|0.4
|Oni
|16
|2.8
|2-9
|.222
|1-8
|0-1
|.000
|5
|0.3
|Fitts
|6
|2.3
|0-1
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|38
|240.0
|1574-3302
|.477
|573-1566
|686-889
|.772
|4407
|116.0
|OPPONENTS
|38
|240.0
|1534-3462
|.443
|432-1305
|535-708
|.756
|4035
|106.2
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Mitchell
|31
|104
|135
|3.9
|178
|5.1
|83
|1
|57
|105
|8
|Bogdanovic
|30
|127
|157
|4.1
|61
|1.6
|62
|0
|19
|63
|1
|Gobert
|130
|427
|557
|15.1
|39
|1.1
|100
|1
|29
|67
|84
|Clarkson
|28
|103
|131
|3.4
|86
|2.3
|68
|0
|27
|57
|8
|Conley
|18
|81
|99
|2.9
|181
|5.3
|60
|0
|38
|54
|10
|Gay
|24
|87
|111
|4.6
|27
|1.1
|44
|0
|12
|18
|6
|Whiteside
|74
|143
|217
|6.6
|10
|.3
|91
|2
|7
|30
|43
|Ingles
|12
|94
|106
|2.9
|129
|3.6
|67
|2
|20
|44
|5
|O'Neale
|32
|146
|178
|4.9
|91
|2.5
|88
|0
|47
|35
|19
|Paschall
|13
|30
|43
|1.7
|14
|.6
|18
|0
|3
|12
|3
|Butler
|0
|12
|12
|.6
|10
|.5
|15
|0
|3
|8
|6
|Azubuike
|1
|4
|5
|1.0
|0
|.0
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Forrest
|8
|29
|37
|1.3
|24
|.8
|13
|0
|5
|17
|0
|Hughes
|0
|1
|1
|.1
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Oni
|1
|6
|7
|.4
|5
|.3
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Fitts
|0
|3
|3
|.5
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|402
|1397
|1799
|47.3
|855
|22.5
|722
|6
|268
|548
|194
|OPPONENTS
|379
|1211
|1590
|41.8
|854
|22.5
|787
|3
|283
|458
|150