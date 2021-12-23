AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Mitchell2932.6269-589.45793-27395-110.86472625.0
Bogdanovic3029.8174-367.47479-18688-99.88951517.2
Gobert3031.9162-224.7230-1138-199.69346215.4
Clarkson3025.1160-416.38579-25946-57.80744514.8
Conley2728.0134-281.47769-15634-41.82937113.7
Gay1619.148-117.41028-7615-22.6821398.7
O'Neale2830.878-162.48143-10918-25.7202177.8
Ingles3024.881-184.44059-14910-13.7692317.7
Whiteside2815.283-136.6100-042-59.7122087.4
Paschall2310.626-62.41912-4013-19.684773.3
Butler174.311-32.3446-194-7.571321.9
Forrest237.211-21.5241-38-10.800311.3
Azubuike42.01-11.0000-00-0.00020.5
Oni142.92-7.2861-60-1.00050.4
Hughes62.80-2.0000-12-21.00020.3
Fitts42.50-1.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM30240.01240-2602.477470-1278513-664.7733463115.4
OPPONENTS30240.01202-2720.442327-1005419-548.7653150105.0
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Mitchell25851103.81465.068147876
Bogdanovic24871113.7491.648014431
Gobert9735345015.0321.1771235667
Clarkson2375983.3622.148021387
Conley1153642.41465.452030458
Gay1462764.8161.02407143
O'Neale271181455.2702.5630403018
Ingles1281933.11043.553215334
Whiteside621241866.68.381262938
Paschall1328411.814.61703123
Butler01212.710.6150286
Forrest717241.016.71005120
Azubuike1341.00.000010
Oni055.45.450010
Hughes011.20.020010
Fitts033.80.000000
TEAM3161107142347.467822.65636213440161
OPPONENTS295949124441.564721.65893227362121

