|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Mitchell
|29
|32.6
|269-589
|.457
|93-273
|95-110
|.864
|726
|25.0
|Bogdanovic
|30
|29.8
|174-367
|.474
|79-186
|88-99
|.889
|515
|17.2
|Gobert
|30
|31.9
|162-224
|.723
|0-1
|138-199
|.693
|462
|15.4
|Clarkson
|30
|25.1
|160-416
|.385
|79-259
|46-57
|.807
|445
|14.8
|Conley
|27
|28.0
|134-281
|.477
|69-156
|34-41
|.829
|371
|13.7
|Gay
|16
|19.1
|48-117
|.410
|28-76
|15-22
|.682
|139
|8.7
|O'Neale
|28
|30.8
|78-162
|.481
|43-109
|18-25
|.720
|217
|7.8
|Ingles
|30
|24.8
|81-184
|.440
|59-149
|10-13
|.769
|231
|7.7
|Whiteside
|28
|15.2
|83-136
|.610
|0-0
|42-59
|.712
|208
|7.4
|Paschall
|23
|10.6
|26-62
|.419
|12-40
|13-19
|.684
|77
|3.3
|Butler
|17
|4.3
|11-32
|.344
|6-19
|4-7
|.571
|32
|1.9
|Forrest
|23
|7.2
|11-21
|.524
|1-3
|8-10
|.800
|31
|1.3
|Azubuike
|4
|2.0
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.5
|Oni
|14
|2.9
|2-7
|.286
|1-6
|0-1
|.000
|5
|0.4
|Hughes
|6
|2.8
|0-2
|.000
|0-1
|2-2
|1.000
|2
|0.3
|Fitts
|4
|2.5
|0-1
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|30
|240.0
|1240-2602
|.477
|470-1278
|513-664
|.773
|3463
|115.4
|OPPONENTS
|30
|240.0
|1202-2720
|.442
|327-1005
|419-548
|.765
|3150
|105.0
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Mitchell
|25
|85
|110
|3.8
|146
|5.0
|68
|1
|47
|87
|6
|Bogdanovic
|24
|87
|111
|3.7
|49
|1.6
|48
|0
|14
|43
|1
|Gobert
|97
|353
|450
|15.0
|32
|1.1
|77
|1
|23
|56
|67
|Clarkson
|23
|75
|98
|3.3
|62
|2.1
|48
|0
|21
|38
|7
|Conley
|11
|53
|64
|2.4
|146
|5.4
|52
|0
|30
|45
|8
|Gay
|14
|62
|76
|4.8
|16
|1.0
|24
|0
|7
|14
|3
|O'Neale
|27
|118
|145
|5.2
|70
|2.5
|63
|0
|40
|30
|18
|Ingles
|12
|81
|93
|3.1
|104
|3.5
|53
|2
|15
|33
|4
|Whiteside
|62
|124
|186
|6.6
|8
|.3
|81
|2
|6
|29
|38
|Paschall
|13
|28
|41
|1.8
|14
|.6
|17
|0
|3
|12
|3
|Butler
|0
|12
|12
|.7
|10
|.6
|15
|0
|2
|8
|6
|Forrest
|7
|17
|24
|1.0
|16
|.7
|10
|0
|5
|12
|0
|Azubuike
|1
|3
|4
|1.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Oni
|0
|5
|5
|.4
|5
|.4
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Hughes
|0
|1
|1
|.2
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Fitts
|0
|3
|3
|.8
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|316
|1107
|1423
|47.4
|678
|22.6
|563
|6
|213
|440
|161
|OPPONENTS
|295
|949
|1244
|41.5
|647
|21.6
|589
|3
|227
|362
|121