AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Markkanen5634.4478-931.513170-417286-324.883141225.2
Clarkson6032.6452-1016.445155-454194-237.819125320.9
Sexton4724.0230-454.50748-117162-197.82267014.3
Beasley5526.8265-669.396169-47137-44.84173613.4
Dunn220.012-23.5222-70-2.0002613.0
Olynyk5028.2201-406.49573-178128-152.84260312.1
Conley4329.7153-375.40877-21378-96.81346110.7
Vanderbilt5224.1173-311.55619-5767-102.6574328.3
Kessler5921.6210-295.7121-163-118.5344848.2
Horton-Tucker4817.1136-340.40034-12867-89.7533737.8
Alexander-Walker3614.783-170.48835-8727-39.6922286.3
Agbaji3915.672-149.48336-9115-22.6821955.0
Gay4614.584-222.37823-9930-35.8572214.8
Fontecchio339.942-120.35025-8217-22.7731263.8
Jones210.53-4.7500-01-2.50073.5
Toscano-Anderson316.73-8.3751-30-0.00072.3
Azubuike255.823-27.8520-02-6.333481.9
Potter34.72-21.0000-00-0.00041.3
Bolmaro144.93-20.1500-40-0.00060.4
TEAM62241.62625-5542.474868-24091174-1487.7907292117.6
OPPONENTS62241.62687-5643.476719-20101162-1500.7757255117.0
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Markkanen1033754788.51021.811603410434
Clarkson701722424.02584.311823118313
Sexton37671042.21352.9109027846
Beasley271701973.6931.775044608
Dunn3584.094.560311
Olynyk632072705.41633.318804811029
Conley17901072.53307.7940447410
Vanderbilt1212884097.91422.71330536815
Kessler1722954677.947.813202446129
Horton-Tucker221051272.61423.0760306523
Alexander-Walker851591.6762.1580244514
Agbaji2742691.822.65606135
Gay291041332.942.9540162813
Fontecchio1621371.118.53205186
Jones2573.51.540012
Toscano-Anderson213155.041.360231
Azubuike1539542.26.21304106
Potter1231.02.720000
Bolmaro437.57.5100371
TEAM7392054279345.0159925.812822398920316
OPPONENTS7231982270543.6149224.113140480782299

