|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Markkanen
|56
|34.4
|478-931
|.513
|170-417
|286-324
|.883
|1412
|25.2
|Clarkson
|60
|32.6
|452-1016
|.445
|155-454
|194-237
|.819
|1253
|20.9
|Sexton
|47
|24.0
|230-454
|.507
|48-117
|162-197
|.822
|670
|14.3
|Beasley
|55
|26.8
|265-669
|.396
|169-471
|37-44
|.841
|736
|13.4
|Dunn
|2
|20.0
|12-23
|.522
|2-7
|0-2
|.000
|26
|13.0
|Olynyk
|50
|28.2
|201-406
|.495
|73-178
|128-152
|.842
|603
|12.1
|Conley
|43
|29.7
|153-375
|.408
|77-213
|78-96
|.813
|461
|10.7
|Vanderbilt
|52
|24.1
|173-311
|.556
|19-57
|67-102
|.657
|432
|8.3
|Kessler
|59
|21.6
|210-295
|.712
|1-1
|63-118
|.534
|484
|8.2
|Horton-Tucker
|48
|17.1
|136-340
|.400
|34-128
|67-89
|.753
|373
|7.8
|Alexander-Walker
|36
|14.7
|83-170
|.488
|35-87
|27-39
|.692
|228
|6.3
|Agbaji
|39
|15.6
|72-149
|.483
|36-91
|15-22
|.682
|195
|5.0
|Gay
|46
|14.5
|84-222
|.378
|23-99
|30-35
|.857
|221
|4.8
|Fontecchio
|33
|9.9
|42-120
|.350
|25-82
|17-22
|.773
|126
|3.8
|Jones
|2
|10.5
|3-4
|.750
|0-0
|1-2
|.500
|7
|3.5
|Toscano-Anderson
|3
|16.7
|3-8
|.375
|1-3
|0-0
|.000
|7
|2.3
|Azubuike
|25
|5.8
|23-27
|.852
|0-0
|2-6
|.333
|48
|1.9
|Potter
|3
|4.7
|2-2
|1.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|4
|1.3
|Bolmaro
|14
|4.9
|3-20
|.150
|0-4
|0-0
|.000
|6
|0.4
|TEAM
|62
|241.6
|2625-5542
|.474
|868-2409
|1174-1487
|.790
|7292
|117.6
|OPPONENTS
|62
|241.6
|2687-5643
|.476
|719-2010
|1162-1500
|.775
|7255
|117.0
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Markkanen
|103
|375
|478
|8.5
|102
|1.8
|116
|0
|34
|104
|34
|Clarkson
|70
|172
|242
|4.0
|258
|4.3
|118
|2
|31
|183
|13
|Sexton
|37
|67
|104
|2.2
|135
|2.9
|109
|0
|27
|84
|6
|Beasley
|27
|170
|197
|3.6
|93
|1.7
|75
|0
|44
|60
|8
|Dunn
|3
|5
|8
|4.0
|9
|4.5
|6
|0
|3
|1
|1
|Olynyk
|63
|207
|270
|5.4
|163
|3.3
|188
|0
|48
|110
|29
|Conley
|17
|90
|107
|2.5
|330
|7.7
|94
|0
|44
|74
|10
|Vanderbilt
|121
|288
|409
|7.9
|142
|2.7
|133
|0
|53
|68
|15
|Kessler
|172
|295
|467
|7.9
|47
|.8
|132
|0
|24
|46
|129
|Horton-Tucker
|22
|105
|127
|2.6
|142
|3.0
|76
|0
|30
|65
|23
|Alexander-Walker
|8
|51
|59
|1.6
|76
|2.1
|58
|0
|24
|45
|14
|Agbaji
|27
|42
|69
|1.8
|22
|.6
|56
|0
|6
|13
|5
|Gay
|29
|104
|133
|2.9
|42
|.9
|54
|0
|16
|28
|13
|Fontecchio
|16
|21
|37
|1.1
|18
|.5
|32
|0
|5
|18
|6
|Jones
|2
|5
|7
|3.5
|1
|.5
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Toscano-Anderson
|2
|13
|15
|5.0
|4
|1.3
|6
|0
|2
|3
|1
|Azubuike
|15
|39
|54
|2.2
|6
|.2
|13
|0
|4
|10
|6
|Potter
|1
|2
|3
|1.0
|2
|.7
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bolmaro
|4
|3
|7
|.5
|7
|.5
|10
|0
|3
|7
|1
|TEAM
|739
|2054
|2793
|45.0
|1599
|25.8
|1282
|2
|398
|920
|316
|OPPONENTS
|723
|1982
|2705
|43.6
|1492
|24.1
|1314
|0
|480
|782
|299
