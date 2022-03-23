|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Mitchell
|59
|33.7
|546-1211
|.451
|214-590
|226-266
|.850
|1532
|26.0
|Bogdanovic
|64
|30.9
|394-860
|.458
|170-434
|201-231
|.870
|1159
|18.1
|Clarkson
|69
|26.8
|411-980
|.419
|168-525
|125-149
|.839
|1115
|16.2
|Gobert
|57
|31.9
|312-438
|.712
|0-2
|254-364
|.698
|878
|15.4
|Conley
|63
|28.2
|291-685
|.425
|146-360
|121-147
|.823
|849
|13.5
|Gay
|48
|19.0
|135-329
|.410
|62-180
|60-76
|.789
|392
|8.2
|Whiteside
|59
|18.2
|194-298
|.651
|0-0
|92-147
|.626
|480
|8.1
|O'Neale
|68
|31.4
|190-392
|.485
|109-267
|42-52
|.808
|531
|7.8
|Ingles
|45
|24.9
|115-285
|.404
|78-225
|17-22
|.773
|325
|7.2
|House
|19
|18.2
|40-84
|.476
|25-56
|18-26
|.692
|123
|6.5
|Paschall
|51
|12.8
|97-201
|.483
|37-99
|59-78
|.756
|290
|5.7
|Azubuike
|17
|11.5
|37-49
|.755
|0-0
|6-11
|.545
|80
|4.7
|Alexander-Walker
|10
|11.3
|11-36
|.306
|6-24
|10-11
|.909
|38
|3.8
|Butler
|36
|8.0
|51-122
|.418
|25-69
|7-12
|.583
|134
|3.7
|Hernangomez
|8
|13.9
|8-23
|.348
|6-20
|5-10
|.500
|27
|3.4
|Forrest
|55
|12.7
|68-139
|.489
|5-25
|38-47
|.809
|179
|3.3
|Hughes
|14
|8.0
|15-36
|.417
|10-28
|3-3
|1.000
|43
|3.1
|Valentine
|2
|9.0
|2-4
|.500
|1-3
|0-0
|.000
|5
|2.5
|Pelle
|3
|6.3
|3-5
|.600
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|6
|2.0
|Sneed
|2
|5.5
|1-1
|1.000
|1-1
|0-0
|.000
|3
|1.5
|Fitts
|7
|5.0
|2-9
|.222
|2-4
|0-0
|.000
|6
|0.9
|Oni
|16
|2.8
|2-9
|.222
|1-8
|0-1
|.000
|5
|0.3
|Cheatham
|1
|5.0
|0-3
|.000
|0-2
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|72
|240.3
|2925-6199
|.472
|1066-2922
|1284-1653
|.777
|8200
|113.9
|OPPONENTS
|72
|240.3
|2908-6453
|.451
|859-2503
|1052-1392
|.756
|7727
|107.3
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Mitchell
|49
|197
|246
|4.2
|320
|5.4
|151
|1
|89
|180
|12
|Bogdanovic
|56
|218
|274
|4.3
|110
|1.7
|102
|0
|27
|110
|1
|Clarkson
|57
|180
|237
|3.4
|157
|2.3
|136
|0
|58
|111
|15
|Gobert
|208
|621
|829
|14.5
|64
|1.1
|147
|2
|37
|101
|125
|Conley
|38
|154
|192
|3.0
|333
|5.3
|120
|0
|85
|106
|20
|Gay
|50
|163
|213
|4.4
|48
|1.0
|85
|0
|24
|42
|15
|Whiteside
|144
|308
|452
|7.7
|22
|.4
|168
|2
|22
|51
|89
|O'Neale
|56
|282
|338
|5.0
|174
|2.6
|160
|0
|80
|67
|32
|Ingles
|12
|119
|131
|2.9
|158
|3.5
|82
|3
|23
|46
|5
|House
|11
|39
|50
|2.6
|22
|1.2
|24
|0
|9
|7
|8
|Paschall
|29
|70
|99
|1.9
|33
|.6
|48
|0
|7
|26
|5
|Azubuike
|18
|53
|71
|4.2
|0
|.0
|25
|0
|1
|12
|11
|Alexander-Walker
|1
|19
|20
|2.0
|12
|1.2
|12
|0
|3
|6
|3
|Butler
|5
|27
|32
|.9
|49
|1.4
|41
|0
|13
|29
|7
|Hernangomez
|3
|17
|20
|2.5
|5
|.6
|7
|0
|5
|5
|6
|Forrest
|19
|72
|91
|1.7
|95
|1.7
|39
|0
|29
|46
|5
|Hughes
|2
|15
|17
|1.2
|6
|.4
|7
|0
|4
|7
|1
|Valentine
|0
|4
|4
|2.0
|0
|.0
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Pelle
|3
|3
|6
|2.0
|0
|.0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Sneed
|0
|1
|1
|.5
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fitts
|0
|10
|10
|1.4
|0
|.0
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Oni
|1
|6
|7
|.4
|5
|.3
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Cheatham
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|762
|2578
|3340
|46.4
|1613
|22.4
|1368
|8
|517
|1022
|361
|OPPONENTS
|713
|2291
|3004
|41.7
|1663
|23.1
|1445
|4
|560
|864
|305
