AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Mitchell5933.7546-1211.451214-590226-266.850153226.0
Bogdanovic6430.9394-860.458170-434201-231.870115918.1
Clarkson6926.8411-980.419168-525125-149.839111516.2
Gobert5731.9312-438.7120-2254-364.69887815.4
Conley6328.2291-685.425146-360121-147.82384913.5
Gay4819.0135-329.41062-18060-76.7893928.2
Whiteside5918.2194-298.6510-092-147.6264808.1
O'Neale6831.4190-392.485109-26742-52.8085317.8
Ingles4524.9115-285.40478-22517-22.7733257.2
House1918.240-84.47625-5618-26.6921236.5
Paschall5112.897-201.48337-9959-78.7562905.7
Azubuike1711.537-49.7550-06-11.545804.7
Alexander-Walker1011.311-36.3066-2410-11.909383.8
Butler368.051-122.41825-697-12.5831343.7
Hernangomez813.98-23.3486-205-10.500273.4
Forrest5512.768-139.4895-2538-47.8091793.3
Hughes148.015-36.41710-283-31.000433.1
Valentine29.02-4.5001-30-0.00052.5
Pelle36.33-5.6000-00-0.00062.0
Sneed25.51-11.0001-10-0.00031.5
Fitts75.02-9.2222-40-0.00060.9
Oni162.82-9.2221-80-1.00050.3
Cheatham15.00-3.0000-20-0.00000.0
TEAM72240.32925-6199.4721066-29221284-1653.7778200113.9
OPPONENTS72240.32908-6453.451859-25031052-1392.7567727107.3
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Mitchell491972464.23205.415118918012
Bogdanovic562182744.31101.71020271101
Clarkson571802373.41572.313605811115
Gobert20862182914.5641.1147237101125
Conley381541923.03335.312008510620
Gay501632134.4481.0850244215
Whiteside1443084527.722.41682225189
O'Neale562823385.01742.61600806732
Ingles121191312.91583.582323465
House1139502.6221.2240978
Paschall2970991.933.64807265
Azubuike1853714.20.025011211
Alexander-Walker119202.0121.2120363
Butler52732.9491.441013297
Hernangomez317202.55.670556
Forrest1972911.7951.739029465
Hughes215171.26.470471
Valentine0442.00.030120
Pelle3362.00.010021
Sneed011.50.000000
Fitts010101.40.030020
Oni167.45.370010
Cheatham000.00.000000
TEAM7622578334046.4161322.4136885171022361
OPPONENTS7132291300441.7166323.114454560864305

