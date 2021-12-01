|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Mitchell
|20
|32.2
|174-401
|.434
|58-180
|58-66
|.879
|464
|23.2
|Bogdanovic
|21
|30.1
|118-256
|.461
|50-126
|69-75
|.920
|355
|16.9
|Clarkson
|21
|25.1
|114-300
|.380
|56-187
|38-46
|.826
|322
|15.3
|Gobert
|21
|31.4
|114-156
|.731
|0-1
|90-135
|.667
|318
|15.1
|Conley
|19
|28.2
|94-188
|.500
|47-108
|24-28
|.857
|259
|13.6
|Gay
|7
|18.9
|26-50
|.520
|17-32
|7-10
|.700
|76
|10.9
|Ingles
|21
|24.9
|58-127
|.457
|42-103
|8-9
|.889
|166
|7.9
|O'Neale
|19
|31.0
|53-115
|.461
|28-79
|10-15
|.667
|144
|7.6
|Whiteside
|21
|15.4
|58-100
|.580
|0-0
|30-43
|.698
|146
|7.0
|Paschall
|19
|12.1
|24-57
|.421
|10-36
|12-17
|.706
|70
|3.7
|Butler
|14
|4.6
|8-28
|.286
|4-16
|4-7
|.571
|24
|1.7
|Forrest
|15
|7.9
|9-14
|.643
|0-2
|7-8
|.875
|25
|1.7
|Azubuike
|4
|2.0
|1-1
|1.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.5
|Hughes
|6
|2.8
|0-2
|.000
|0-1
|2-2
|1.000
|2
|0.3
|Oni
|10
|3.0
|1-5
|.200
|0-4
|0-1
|.000
|2
|0.2
|Fitts
|3
|2.3
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|21
|240.0
|852-1800
|.473
|312-875
|359-462
|.777
|2375
|113.1
|OPPONENTS
|21
|240.0
|825-1886
|.437
|219-678
|303-400
|.758
|2172
|103.4
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Mitchell
|20
|66
|86
|4.3
|101
|5.1
|52
|1
|37
|57
|4
|Bogdanovic
|17
|69
|86
|4.1
|39
|1.9
|27
|0
|9
|34
|1
|Clarkson
|16
|51
|67
|3.2
|45
|2.1
|33
|0
|14
|28
|5
|Gobert
|61
|244
|305
|14.5
|20
|1.0
|54
|1
|20
|40
|45
|Conley
|4
|31
|35
|1.8
|101
|5.3
|38
|0
|21
|32
|5
|Gay
|3
|31
|34
|4.9
|10
|1.4
|9
|0
|1
|6
|2
|Ingles
|10
|54
|64
|3.0
|67
|3.2
|36
|2
|12
|20
|3
|O'Neale
|17
|73
|90
|4.7
|40
|2.1
|44
|0
|32
|23
|15
|Whiteside
|43
|94
|137
|6.5
|5
|.2
|64
|2
|5
|21
|28
|Paschall
|13
|25
|38
|2.0
|14
|.7
|16
|0
|2
|10
|3
|Butler
|0
|7
|7
|.5
|7
|.5
|13
|0
|2
|7
|6
|Forrest
|3
|13
|16
|1.1
|10
|.7
|9
|0
|4
|8
|0
|Azubuike
|1
|3
|4
|1.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Hughes
|0
|1
|1
|.2
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Oni
|0
|4
|4
|.4
|3
|.3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Fitts
|0
|2
|2
|.7
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|208
|768
|976
|46.5
|462
|22.0
|401
|6
|159
|311
|117
|OPPONENTS
|210
|666
|876
|41.7
|446
|21.2
|419
|3
|157
|256
|86