AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Mitchell2032.2174-401.43458-18058-66.87946423.2
Bogdanovic2130.1118-256.46150-12669-75.92035516.9
Clarkson2125.1114-300.38056-18738-46.82632215.3
Gobert2131.4114-156.7310-190-135.66731815.1
Conley1928.294-188.50047-10824-28.85725913.6
Gay718.926-50.52017-327-10.7007610.9
Ingles2124.958-127.45742-1038-9.8891667.9
O'Neale1931.053-115.46128-7910-15.6671447.6
Whiteside2115.458-100.5800-030-43.6981467.0
Paschall1912.124-57.42110-3612-17.706703.7
Butler144.68-28.2864-164-7.571241.7
Forrest157.99-14.6430-27-8.875251.7
Azubuike42.01-11.0000-00-0.00020.5
Hughes62.80-2.0000-12-21.00020.3
Oni103.01-5.2000-40-1.00020.2
Fitts32.30-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM21240.0852-1800.473312-875359-462.7772375113.1
OPPONENTS21240.0825-1886.437219-678303-400.7582172103.4
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Mitchell2066864.31015.152137574
Bogdanovic1769864.1391.92709341
Clarkson1651673.2452.133014285
Gobert6124430514.5201.0541204045
Conley431351.81015.338021325
Gay331344.9101.490162
Ingles1054643.0673.236212203
O'Neale1773904.7402.1440322315
Whiteside43941376.55.264252128
Paschall1325382.014.71602103
Butler077.57.5130276
Forrest313161.110.790480
Azubuike1341.00.000010
Hughes011.20.020010
Oni044.43.340010
Fitts022.70.000000
TEAM20876897646.546222.04016159311117
OPPONENTS21066687641.744621.2419315725686

