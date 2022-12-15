WESTMINSTER (UTAH) (0-2)
Middleton 2-5 2-2 6, Farrer 0-4 6-6 6, Avila 2-2 0-0 4, Miller 12-16 1-1 26, Sterling 0-4 0-0 0, Kadoguchi 4-6 2-2 12, L.Johnson 1-5 3-4 6, Dowdell 1-4 1-1 3, Oliviera 0-2 0-0 0, Kurtz 2-3 0-0 5, Heath 0-1 0-0 0, Peterson 0-0 0-0 0, Alagic 0-0 0-0 0, Spurgin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-52 15-16 68.
UTAH ST. (9-0)
Akin 4-6 2-3 10, Dorius 3-5 1-2 7, Ashworth 5-9 2-2 17, Bairstow 7-11 0-0 16, Shulga 4-9 0-0 11, Hamoda 10-12 2-3 28, Eytle-Rock 6-10 0-1 17, Zapala 0-1 0-1 0, Brenchley 0-0 0-0 0, Gillis 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 39-64 7-12 106.
Halftime_Utah St. 43-31. 3-Point Goals_Westminster (Utah) 5-11 (Kadoguchi 2-2, Kurtz 1-2, Miller 1-2, L.Johnson 1-3, Dowdell 0-1, Heath 0-1), Utah St. 21-37 (Hamoda 6-7, Ashworth 5-9, Eytle-Rock 5-9, Shulga 3-8, Bairstow 2-3, Zapala 0-1). Rebounds_Westminster (Utah) 24 (Miller, L.Johnson 4), Utah St. 26 (Bairstow 5). Assists_Westminster (Utah) 13 (Middleton, Miller 3), Utah St. 25 (Shulga 8). Total Fouls_Westminster (Utah) 21, Utah St. 15. A_6,047 (10,270).
