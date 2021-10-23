|Colorado St.
|0
|14
|0
|10
|—
|24
|Utah St.
|0
|20
|3
|3
|—
|26
Second Quarter
USU_De.Wright 25 pass from Bonner (Coles kick), 14:45.
CSU_Bailey 4 run (Camper kick), 9:21.
USU_De.Wright 38 pass from Bonner (Coles kick), 7:19.
CSU_Bailey 2 run (Camper kick), 5:11.
USU_FG Coles 45, 1:30.
USU_FG Coles 30, :33.
Third Quarter
USU_FG Coles 42, 9:23.
Fourth Quarter
CSU_FG Camper 40, 9:05.
USU_FG Coles 34, 5:03.
CSU_G.Williams 13 pass from Centeio (Camper kick), 3:31.
A_21,423.
|CSU
|USU
|First downs
|26
|26
|Total Net Yards
|472
|344
|Rushes-yards
|43-190
|48-111
|Passing
|282
|233
|Punt Returns
|2-0
|1-3
|Kickoff Returns
|3-71
|3-91
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-27
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|18-30-1
|17-31-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-7
|8-52
|Punts
|4-49.75
|6-43.167
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|9-86
|4-45
|Time of Possession
|26:07
|33:53
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Colorado St., Bailey 30-159, Centeio 8-26, Thomas 3-11, (Team) 2-(minus 6). Utah St., Noa 26-97, Makakona 6-29, Gentry 5-18, Scarver 1-10, (Team) 1-(minus 4), Bonner 9-(minus 39).
PASSING_Colorado St., Centeio 18-29-1-282, (Team) 0-1-0-0. Utah St., Bonner 17-31-1-233.
RECEIVING_Colorado St., Tr.McBride 6-44, Wright 4-71, G.Williams 3-80, Bailey 2-39, Kress 1-18, McCoy 1-15, McCullouch 1-15. Utah St., Thompkins 6-104, Noa 3-14, Wright 2-63, McGriff 2-6, Terrell 1-20, Makakona 1-10, Bowling 1-9, Gentry 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Colorado St., Camper 42.