Colorado St.01401024
Utah St.0203326

Second Quarter

USU_De.Wright 25 pass from Bonner (Coles kick), 14:45.

CSU_Bailey 4 run (Camper kick), 9:21.

USU_De.Wright 38 pass from Bonner (Coles kick), 7:19.

CSU_Bailey 2 run (Camper kick), 5:11.

USU_FG Coles 45, 1:30.

USU_FG Coles 30, :33.

Third Quarter

USU_FG Coles 42, 9:23.

Fourth Quarter

CSU_FG Camper 40, 9:05.

USU_FG Coles 34, 5:03.

CSU_G.Williams 13 pass from Centeio (Camper kick), 3:31.

A_21,423.

CSUUSU
First downs2626
Total Net Yards472344
Rushes-yards43-19048-111
Passing282233
Punt Returns2-01-3
Kickoff Returns3-713-91
Interceptions Ret.1-271-0
Comp-Att-Int18-30-117-31-1
Sacked-Yards Lost1-78-52
Punts4-49.756-43.167
Fumbles-Lost2-10-0
Penalties-Yards9-864-45
Time of Possession26:0733:53

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Colorado St., Bailey 30-159, Centeio 8-26, Thomas 3-11, (Team) 2-(minus 6). Utah St., Noa 26-97, Makakona 6-29, Gentry 5-18, Scarver 1-10, (Team) 1-(minus 4), Bonner 9-(minus 39).

PASSING_Colorado St., Centeio 18-29-1-282, (Team) 0-1-0-0. Utah St., Bonner 17-31-1-233.

RECEIVING_Colorado St., Tr.McBride 6-44, Wright 4-71, G.Williams 3-80, Bailey 2-39, Kress 1-18, McCoy 1-15, McCullouch 1-15. Utah St., Thompkins 6-104, Noa 3-14, Wright 2-63, McGriff 2-6, Terrell 1-20, Makakona 1-10, Bowling 1-9, Gentry 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Colorado St., Camper 42.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you