FRESNO ST. (5-8)
Moore 3-4 3-3 9, Baker 8-18 2-2 20, Hill 3-14 0-0 6, Colimerio 2-2 5-5 10, Holland 1-4 0-0 3, Andre 2-4 2-3 6, Yap 0-4 0-0 0, Whitaker 0-1 0-0 0, Campbell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-51 12-13 54.
UTAH ST. (12-2)
Funk 2-8 0-0 4, Dorius 2-3 3-4 7, Bairstow 3-7 0-2 7, Jones 0-2 2-2 2, Shulga 1-6 6-8 8, Akin 2-7 7-9 11, Ashworth 5-7 0-0 13, Hamoda 5-6 0-0 13, Eytle-Rock 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 20-46 20-27 67.
Halftime_Utah St. 33-26. 3-Point Goals_Fresno St. 4-20 (Baker 2-9, Colimerio 1-1, Holland 1-4, Yap 0-1, Hill 0-5), Utah St. 7-19 (Hamoda 3-3, Ashworth 3-4, Bairstow 1-2, Jones 0-1, Shulga 0-3, Funk 0-6). Fouled Out_Colimerio. Rebounds_Fresno St. 22 (Moore 7), Utah St. 32 (Akin 13). Assists_Fresno St. 8 (Hill 6), Utah St. 11 (Bairstow, Jones 3). Total Fouls_Fresno St. 24, Utah St. 16. A_6,933 (10,270).
