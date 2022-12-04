UTAH ST. (7-0)
Funk 4-14 3-3 13, Dorius 1-1 2-2 4, Ashworth 4-10 2-3 11, Bairstow 6-7 0-0 12, Shulga 5-8 5-5 16, Akin 8-10 3-5 19, Hamoda 3-9 0-0 7, Eytle-Rock 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 31-61 15-18 82.
SAN FRANCISCO (7-2)
Kunen 1-2 0-0 2, Gigiberia 3-6 2-3 8, Rishwain 0-5 4-4 4, Roberts 6-16 3-5 18, Shabazz 3-9 0-0 8, Williams 6-8 0-1 13, Meeks 5-9 0-0 11, Rocak 0-0 0-2 0, Hawthorne 0-0 0-0 0, Bieker 0-0 0-0 0, Markovetskyy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 9-15 64.
Halftime_Utah St. 44-30. 3-Point Goals_Utah St. 5-19 (Funk 2-7, Hamoda 1-3, Shulga 1-3, Ashworth 1-4, Bairstow 0-1, Eytle-Rock 0-1), San Francisco 7-21 (Roberts 3-7, Shabazz 2-4, Williams 1-1, Meeks 1-4, Gigiberia 0-2, Rishwain 0-3). Fouled Out_Hawthorne. Rebounds_Utah St. 27 (Funk, Hamoda 7), San Francisco 27 (Shabazz, Rocak 5). Assists_Utah St. 11 (Shulga 4), San Francisco 8 (Shabazz, Williams 3). Total Fouls_Utah St. 18, San Francisco 17.
