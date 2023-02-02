NEW MEXICO (19-4)
Allick 3-4 4-5 10, Udeze 7-13 2-5 16, House 6-14 1-1 14, J.Johnson 4-4 0-1 10, Mashburn 7-19 2-2 17, Dent 1-3 2-2 4, Jenkins 1-2 0-0 2, Forsling 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-59 11-16 73.
UTAH ST. (18-5)
Funk 3-11 3-3 9, Dorius 2-5 3-6 7, Ashworth 4-8 9-9 19, Bairstow 8-12 2-2 20, Shulga 4-10 2-2 13, Akin 4-6 8-9 16, Eytle-Rock 0-0 0-0 0, Hamoda 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-54 27-31 84.
Halftime_Utah St. 46-27. 3-Point Goals_New Mexico 4-11 (J.Johnson 2-2, House 1-4, Mashburn 1-4, Jenkins 0-1), Utah St. 7-20 (Shulga 3-7, Bairstow 2-3, Ashworth 2-5, Funk 0-5). Rebounds_New Mexico 25 (Udeze 12), Utah St. 30 (Funk 7). Assists_New Mexico 7 (House, Mashburn 3), Utah St. 13 (Akin 5). Total Fouls_New Mexico 20, Utah St. 13. A_8,851 (10,270).
