SEATTLE (8-3)
Chatfield 2-4 2-2 6, Udenyi 1-4 0-0 2, Schumacher 1-9 2-2 4, Tyson 8-20 0-0 20, Grigsby 5-13 2-4 12, Rajkovic 0-6 0-0 0, Williamson 1-3 1-4 3, Dawson 0-3 0-0 0, Reiley 1-3 3-5 5, Levis 1-2 1-2 4, Lloyd 0-2 0-0 0, Penn 0-0 0-0 0, Nunn 0-0 0-0 0, Nafarrete 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-69 11-19 56.
UTAH ST. (10-1)
Funk 4-9 0-0 11, Dorius 1-3 0-1 2, Ashworth 6-10 0-0 17, Bairstow 5-10 2-2 13, Shulga 4-8 4-5 12, Akin 5-9 5-7 15, Hamoda 4-5 0-0 9, Jones 1-3 0-0 3, Eytle-Rock 0-1 2-2 2, Zapala 0-0 0-0 0, Brenchley 0-0 0-0 0, Gillis 0-1 0-0 0, Odom 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-59 13-17 84.
Halftime_Utah St. 36-24. 3-Point Goals_Seattle 5-29 (Tyson 4-12, Levis 1-1, Chatfield 0-1, Dawson 0-1, Lloyd 0-1, Reiley 0-1, Williamson 0-1, Schumacher 0-2, Rajkovic 0-4, Grigsby 0-5), Utah St. 11-28 (Ashworth 5-8, Funk 3-7, Bairstow 1-2, Hamoda 1-2, Jones 1-3, Eytle-Rock 0-1, Gillis 0-1, Shulga 0-4). Rebounds_Seattle 33 (Grigsby 8), Utah St. 38 (Shulga 10). Assists_Seattle 6 (Udenyi, Grigsby 2), Utah St. 17 (Ashworth, Shulga 4). Total Fouls_Seattle 20, Utah St. 20. A_4,333 (10,300).
