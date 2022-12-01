UTAH TECH (3-5)
Nicolds 2-3 3-4 8, Christensen 2-2 0-0 4, Gonsalves 5-10 2-2 15, Gooden 9-16 6-8 29, Pope 2-9 0-0 6, Leter 5-6 6-8 17, Staine 0-1 0-0 0, Edmonds 0-3 2-2 2, Allfrey 0-2 0-0 0, Wright 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-52 19-24 81.
UTAH ST. (6-0)
Funk 6-12 3-3 20, Dorius 1-2 0-0 2, Bairstow 2-4 1-2 5, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Shulga 3-7 4-4 10, Ashworth 9-14 2-2 27, Akin 6-7 3-5 15, Hamoda 1-5 0-0 2, Eytle-Rock 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 30-55 13-16 86.
Halftime_36-36. 3-Point Goals_Utah Tech 12-23 (Gooden 5-7, Gonsalves 3-7, Pope 2-5, Leter 1-1, Nicolds 1-2, Allfrey 0-1), Utah St. 13-31 (Ashworth 7-12, Funk 5-10, Eytle-Rock 1-1, Jones 0-1, Hamoda 0-3, Shulga 0-4). Rebounds_Utah Tech 28 (Christensen 8), Utah St. 27 (Funk 8). Assists_Utah Tech 15 (Gooden 5), Utah St. 24 (Shulga 10). Total Fouls_Utah Tech 20, Utah St. 19. A_6,777 (10,270).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.