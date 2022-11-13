Utah St.101410741
Hawaii01071734

First Quarter

USU_Sterzer 68 pass from Legas (Coles kick), 10:44.

USU_FG Coles 21, 1:43.

Second Quarter

HAW_Panoke 11 pass from Schager (Shipley kick), 14:39.

USU_Lane 16 pass from Legas (Coles kick), 11:35.

HAW_FG Shipley 49, 8:08.

USU_Tyler 35 pass from Legas (Coles kick), 1:26.

Third Quarter

HAW_Bryant-Lelei 4 run (Shipley kick), 9:01.

USU_Tyler 4 run (Coles kick), 3:18.

USU_FG Coles 42, :42.

Fourth Quarter

HAW_C.Phillips 31 pass from Schager (Shipley kick), 12:26.

USU_Larsen 36 interception return (Coles kick), 4:33.

HAW_T.Hines 69 run (Shipley kick), 3:33.

HAW_FG Shipley 19, :16.

A_8,862.

USUHAW
First downs1727
Total Net Yards374541
Rushes-yards44-13634-235
Passing238306
Punt Returns0-02--3
Kickoff Returns0-01-10
Interceptions Ret.3-380-0
Comp-Att-Int16-25-023-47-3
Sacked-Yards Lost4-302-12
Punts6-43.8334-32.0
Fumbles-Lost0-00-0
Penalties-Yards9-8010-115
Time of Possession30:1135:19

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Utah St., Tyler 25-113, Briggs 6-12, Vaughn 1-7, Cobbs 1-3, Legas 10-2, (Team) 1-(minus 1). Hawaii, Parson 16-101, T.Hines 9-97, Bryant-Lelei 6-48, Schager 3-(minus 11).

PASSING_Utah St., Legas 16-25-0-238. Hawaii, Schager 23-46-3-306, (Team) 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_Utah St., Cobbs 5-74, Tyler 3-50, McGriff 3-15, Briggs 2-0, Sterzer 1-68, Lane 1-16, Vaughn 1-15. Hawaii, Bowens 5-97, Panoke 5-70, Walthall 3-40, Parson 3-6, Nishigaya 2-30, C.Phillips 2-30, T.Hines 1-29, Mokiao-Atimalala 1-3, Murray 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Utah St., Coles 39.

