|Utah St.
|10
|14
|10
|7
|—
|41
|Hawaii
|0
|10
|7
|17
|—
|34
First Quarter
USU_Sterzer 68 pass from Legas (Coles kick), 10:44.
USU_FG Coles 21, 1:43.
Second Quarter
HAW_Panoke 11 pass from Schager (Shipley kick), 14:39.
USU_Lane 16 pass from Legas (Coles kick), 11:35.
HAW_FG Shipley 49, 8:08.
USU_Tyler 35 pass from Legas (Coles kick), 1:26.
Third Quarter
HAW_Bryant-Lelei 4 run (Shipley kick), 9:01.
USU_Tyler 4 run (Coles kick), 3:18.
USU_FG Coles 42, :42.
Fourth Quarter
HAW_C.Phillips 31 pass from Schager (Shipley kick), 12:26.
USU_Larsen 36 interception return (Coles kick), 4:33.
HAW_T.Hines 69 run (Shipley kick), 3:33.
HAW_FG Shipley 19, :16.
A_8,862.
|USU
|HAW
|First downs
|17
|27
|Total Net Yards
|374
|541
|Rushes-yards
|44-136
|34-235
|Passing
|238
|306
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|2--3
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|1-10
|Interceptions Ret.
|3-38
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|16-25-0
|23-47-3
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-30
|2-12
|Punts
|6-43.833
|4-32.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|9-80
|10-115
|Time of Possession
|30:11
|35:19
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Utah St., Tyler 25-113, Briggs 6-12, Vaughn 1-7, Cobbs 1-3, Legas 10-2, (Team) 1-(minus 1). Hawaii, Parson 16-101, T.Hines 9-97, Bryant-Lelei 6-48, Schager 3-(minus 11).
PASSING_Utah St., Legas 16-25-0-238. Hawaii, Schager 23-46-3-306, (Team) 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_Utah St., Cobbs 5-74, Tyler 3-50, McGriff 3-15, Briggs 2-0, Sterzer 1-68, Lane 1-16, Vaughn 1-15. Hawaii, Bowens 5-97, Panoke 5-70, Walthall 3-40, Parson 3-6, Nishigaya 2-30, C.Phillips 2-30, T.Hines 1-29, Mokiao-Atimalala 1-3, Murray 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Utah St., Coles 39.
