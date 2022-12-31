|FG
|FT
|Reb
|FRESNO ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Moore
|23
|3-4
|3-3
|2-7
|0
|2
|9
|Baker
|35
|8-18
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|3
|20
|Hill
|38
|3-14
|0-0
|0-3
|6
|3
|6
|Colimerio
|19
|2-2
|5-5
|1-4
|0
|5
|10
|Holland
|34
|1-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|3
|Andre
|17
|2-4
|2-3
|1-3
|0
|3
|6
|Yap
|16
|0-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|0
|Whitaker
|12
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Campbell
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-51
|12-13
|4-22
|8
|24
|54
Percentages: FG .373, FT .923.
3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Baker 2-9, Colimerio 1-1, Holland 1-4, Yap 0-1, Hill 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Andre, Holland, Moore).
Turnovers: 12 (Hill 5, Holland 2, Andre, Baker, Campbell, Colimerio, Yap).
Steals: 7 (Baker 3, Andre, Colimerio, Hill, Moore).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Funk
|18
|2-8
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|4
|Dorius
|8
|2-3
|3-4
|3-3
|0
|1
|7
|Bairstow
|38
|3-7
|0-2
|0-4
|3
|2
|7
|Jones
|16
|0-2
|2-2
|0-0
|3
|3
|2
|Shulga
|27
|1-6
|6-8
|0-4
|2
|2
|8
|Akin
|32
|2-7
|7-9
|3-13
|0
|2
|11
|Ashworth
|29
|5-7
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|13
|Hamoda
|24
|5-6
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|2
|13
|Eytle-Rock
|8
|0-0
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|200
|20-46
|20-27
|7-32
|11
|16
|67
Percentages: FG .435, FT .741.
3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Hamoda 3-3, Ashworth 3-4, Bairstow 1-2, Jones 0-1, Shulga 0-3, Funk 0-6).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Akin, Dorius).
Turnovers: 14 (Ashworth 3, Jones 3, Bairstow 2, Hamoda 2, Shulga 2, Eytle-Rock, Funk).
Steals: 5 (Ashworth 2, Akin, Hamoda, Jones).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Fresno St.
|26
|28
|—
|54
|Utah St.
|33
|34
|—
|67
A_6,933 (10,270).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.