FGFTReb
FRESNO ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Moore233-43-32-7029
Baker358-182-20-21320
Hill383-140-00-3636
Colimerio192-25-51-40510
Holland341-40-00-1033
Andre172-42-31-3036
Yap160-40-00-1030
Whitaker120-10-00-1110
Campbell60-00-00-0010
Totals20019-5112-134-2282454

Percentages: FG .373, FT .923.

3-Point Goals: 4-20, .200 (Baker 2-9, Colimerio 1-1, Holland 1-4, Yap 0-1, Hill 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Andre, Holland, Moore).

Turnovers: 12 (Hill 5, Holland 2, Andre, Baker, Campbell, Colimerio, Yap).

Steals: 7 (Baker 3, Andre, Colimerio, Hill, Moore).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
UTAH ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Funk182-80-00-1014
Dorius82-33-43-3017
Bairstow383-70-20-4327
Jones160-22-20-0332
Shulga271-66-80-4228
Akin322-77-93-130211
Ashworth295-70-00-11213
Hamoda245-60-01-42213
Eytle-Rock80-02-20-2012
Totals20020-4620-277-32111667

Percentages: FG .435, FT .741.

3-Point Goals: 7-19, .368 (Hamoda 3-3, Ashworth 3-4, Bairstow 1-2, Jones 0-1, Shulga 0-3, Funk 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Akin, Dorius).

Turnovers: 14 (Ashworth 3, Jones 3, Bairstow 2, Hamoda 2, Shulga 2, Eytle-Rock, Funk).

Steals: 5 (Ashworth 2, Akin, Hamoda, Jones).

Technical Fouls: None.

Fresno St.262854
Utah St.333467

A_6,933 (10,270).

