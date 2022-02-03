FGFTReb
SAN JOSE ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Anderson20-10-00-0000
Robinson213-90-01-3226
Cardenas Torre313-41-20-5129
Moore394-102-31-56110
Smith405-80-00-10214
Gorener283-80-00-4049
Amey204-92-30-52011
O'Garro191-11-41-4133
Totals20023-506-123-27121462

Percentages: FG .460, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 10-20, .500 (Smith 4-7, Gorener 3-7, Cardenas Torre 2-2, Amey 1-2, Moore 0-1, Robinson 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Moore 2, O'Garro).

Turnovers: 12 (Cardenas Torre 4, Moore 2, O'Garro 2, Smith 2, Amey, Gorener).

Steals: 2 (Gorener, O'Garro).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
UTAH ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bean367-162-34-115118
Horvath348-163-31-115219
Ashworth313-100-01-2309
Bairstow273-60-01-2206
Eytle-Rock254-80-00-42211
Jones193-50-00-1216
Shulga183-30-11-2428
Hamoda40-11-21-1011
Dorius20-10-21-1110
Odom10-00-00-0010
Thelissen10-00-00-0000
Wagstaff10-10-00-0000
Zapala10-00-01-1000
Totals20031-676-1111-36241178

Percentages: FG .463, FT .545.

3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Eytle-Rock 3-6, Ashworth 3-9, Shulga 2-2, Bean 2-3, Hamoda 0-1, Wagstaff 0-1, Horvath 0-2, Jones 0-2, Bairstow 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Horvath 3, Bairstow, Bean).

Turnovers: 5 (Bairstow 2, Eytle-Rock, Horvath, Wagstaff).

Steals: 5 (Horvath 2, Ashworth, Bean, Eytle-Rock).

Technical Fouls: None.

San Jose St.332962
Utah St.344478

A_8,466 (10,270).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you