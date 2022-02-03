|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SAN JOSE ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Anderson
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Robinson
|21
|3-9
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|2
|6
|Cardenas Torre
|31
|3-4
|1-2
|0-5
|1
|2
|9
|Moore
|39
|4-10
|2-3
|1-5
|6
|1
|10
|Smith
|40
|5-8
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|14
|Gorener
|28
|3-8
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|4
|9
|Amey
|20
|4-9
|2-3
|0-5
|2
|0
|11
|O'Garro
|19
|1-1
|1-4
|1-4
|1
|3
|3
|Totals
|200
|23-50
|6-12
|3-27
|12
|14
|62
Percentages: FG .460, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 10-20, .500 (Smith 4-7, Gorener 3-7, Cardenas Torre 2-2, Amey 1-2, Moore 0-1, Robinson 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Moore 2, O'Garro).
Turnovers: 12 (Cardenas Torre 4, Moore 2, O'Garro 2, Smith 2, Amey, Gorener).
Steals: 2 (Gorener, O'Garro).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bean
|36
|7-16
|2-3
|4-11
|5
|1
|18
|Horvath
|34
|8-16
|3-3
|1-11
|5
|2
|19
|Ashworth
|31
|3-10
|0-0
|1-2
|3
|0
|9
|Bairstow
|27
|3-6
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|0
|6
|Eytle-Rock
|25
|4-8
|0-0
|0-4
|2
|2
|11
|Jones
|19
|3-5
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|1
|6
|Shulga
|18
|3-3
|0-1
|1-2
|4
|2
|8
|Hamoda
|4
|0-1
|1-2
|1-1
|0
|1
|1
|Dorius
|2
|0-1
|0-2
|1-1
|1
|1
|0
|Odom
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Thelissen
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Wagstaff
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Zapala
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|31-67
|6-11
|11-36
|24
|11
|78
Percentages: FG .463, FT .545.
3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Eytle-Rock 3-6, Ashworth 3-9, Shulga 2-2, Bean 2-3, Hamoda 0-1, Wagstaff 0-1, Horvath 0-2, Jones 0-2, Bairstow 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Horvath 3, Bairstow, Bean).
Turnovers: 5 (Bairstow 2, Eytle-Rock, Horvath, Wagstaff).
Steals: 5 (Horvath 2, Ashworth, Bean, Eytle-Rock).
Technical Fouls: None.
|San Jose St.
|33
|29
|—
|62
|Utah St.
|34
|44
|—
|78
A_8,466 (10,270).