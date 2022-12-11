FGFTReb
LOYOLA MARYMOUNTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Leaupepe323-112-21-6149
Issanza150-00-01-4030
Ahrens242-40-00-2026
Anderson255-113-40-21214
Shelton388-187-111-53325
Merkviladze242-52-21-4106
Stephens161-52-30-1125
Marble140-22-21-3032
Graham90-00-00-2050
Lewis30-10-00-0020
Totals20021-5718-245-2972667

Percentages: FG .368, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Ahrens 2-3, Shelton 2-4, Anderson 1-2, Leaupepe 1-3, Stephens 1-4, Marble 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Issanza 2, Anderson, Merkviladze).

Turnovers: 11 (Anderson 5, Issanza 3, Shelton 2, Leaupepe).

Steals: 4 (Leaupepe 2, Anderson, Shelton).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
UTAH ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Funk373-110-00-10036
Dorius193-61-23-8127
Ashworth363-67-80-14316
Bairstow337-110-22-76114
Shulga303-1011-132-54318
Akin214-76-60-30414
Eytle-Rock130-00-00-0120
Hamoda112-30-00-2014
Totals20025-5425-317-36161979

Percentages: FG .463, FT .806.

3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Ashworth 3-5, Shulga 1-4, Funk 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Akin, Bairstow, Dorius, Funk).

Turnovers: 7 (Funk 2, Hamoda 2, Shulga 2, Akin).

Steals: 4 (Shulga 2, Ashworth, Bairstow).

Technical Fouls: None.

Loyola Marymount392867
Utah St.364379

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

