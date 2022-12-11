|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LOYOLA MARYMOUNT
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Leaupepe
|32
|3-11
|2-2
|1-6
|1
|4
|9
|Issanza
|15
|0-0
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|3
|0
|Ahrens
|24
|2-4
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|6
|Anderson
|25
|5-11
|3-4
|0-2
|1
|2
|14
|Shelton
|38
|8-18
|7-11
|1-5
|3
|3
|25
|Merkviladze
|24
|2-5
|2-2
|1-4
|1
|0
|6
|Stephens
|16
|1-5
|2-3
|0-1
|1
|2
|5
|Marble
|14
|0-2
|2-2
|1-3
|0
|3
|2
|Graham
|9
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|5
|0
|Lewis
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-57
|18-24
|5-29
|7
|26
|67
Percentages: FG .368, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Ahrens 2-3, Shelton 2-4, Anderson 1-2, Leaupepe 1-3, Stephens 1-4, Marble 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Issanza 2, Anderson, Merkviladze).
Turnovers: 11 (Anderson 5, Issanza 3, Shelton 2, Leaupepe).
Steals: 4 (Leaupepe 2, Anderson, Shelton).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Funk
|37
|3-11
|0-0
|0-10
|0
|3
|6
|Dorius
|19
|3-6
|1-2
|3-8
|1
|2
|7
|Ashworth
|36
|3-6
|7-8
|0-1
|4
|3
|16
|Bairstow
|33
|7-11
|0-2
|2-7
|6
|1
|14
|Shulga
|30
|3-10
|11-13
|2-5
|4
|3
|18
|Akin
|21
|4-7
|6-6
|0-3
|0
|4
|14
|Eytle-Rock
|13
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|0
|Hamoda
|11
|2-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|4
|Totals
|200
|25-54
|25-31
|7-36
|16
|19
|79
Percentages: FG .463, FT .806.
3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Ashworth 3-5, Shulga 1-4, Funk 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Akin, Bairstow, Dorius, Funk).
Turnovers: 7 (Funk 2, Hamoda 2, Shulga 2, Akin).
Steals: 4 (Shulga 2, Ashworth, Bairstow).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Loyola Marymount
|39
|28
|—
|67
|Utah St.
|36
|43
|—
|79
.
