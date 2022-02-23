FGFTReb
NEW MEXICOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Allen-Tovar265-80-22-60111
House261-80-00-4122
Johnson201-30-02-5103
Mashburn285-152-40-23013
Singleton192-50-01-2014
Jenkins245-120-00-22112
Todd213-81-21-5157
Forsling150-00-20-0230
Seck142-30-01-5024
Francis70-40-01-2100
Totals20024-663-108-33111556

Percentages: FG .364, FT .300.

3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Jenkins 2-7, Johnson 1-1, Allen-Tovar 1-2, Mashburn 1-3, Francis 0-1, House 0-1, Seck 0-1, Singleton 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Allen-Tovar, Forsling, Francis, Todd).

Turnovers: 8 (House 2, Singleton 2, Todd 2, Allen-Tovar, Forsling).

Steals: 5 (Singleton 2, Allen-Tovar, House, Todd).

Technical Fouls: Todd, 1:35 second.

FGFTReb
UTAH ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bean329-131-10-105221
Horvath258-101-10-33119
Ashworth284-50-01-56210
Bairstow235-82-30-43012
Eytle-Rock202-61-10-4115
Jones170-10-00-0330
Miller131-30-00-1003
Shulga111-40-01-1002
Hamoda101-40-00-4123
Zapala101-30-01-6012
Dorius50-22-20-1002
Odom20-10-00-0000
Thelissen20-10-00-1000
Wagstaff20-02-20-0102
Totals20032-619-103-40231281

Percentages: FG .525, FT .900.

3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Ashworth 2-3, Bean 2-3, Horvath 2-3, Hamoda 1-3, Miller 1-3, Jones 0-1, Shulga 0-1, Bairstow 0-2, Eytle-Rock 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Zapala 2, Bean, Dorius, Eytle-Rock).

Turnovers: 10 (Ashworth 2, Bean 2, Horvath 2, Bairstow, Eytle-Rock, Shulga, Zapala).

Steals: 5 (Bean 2, Jones 2, Hamoda).

Technical Fouls: None.

New Mexico213556
Utah St.384381

A_7,102 (10,270).

