|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEW MEXICO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Allen-Tovar
|26
|5-8
|0-2
|2-6
|0
|1
|11
|House
|26
|1-8
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|2
|2
|Johnson
|20
|1-3
|0-0
|2-5
|1
|0
|3
|Mashburn
|28
|5-15
|2-4
|0-2
|3
|0
|13
|Singleton
|19
|2-5
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|4
|Jenkins
|24
|5-12
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|1
|12
|Todd
|21
|3-8
|1-2
|1-5
|1
|5
|7
|Forsling
|15
|0-0
|0-2
|0-0
|2
|3
|0
|Seck
|14
|2-3
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|2
|4
|Francis
|7
|0-4
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-66
|3-10
|8-33
|11
|15
|56
Percentages: FG .364, FT .300.
3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Jenkins 2-7, Johnson 1-1, Allen-Tovar 1-2, Mashburn 1-3, Francis 0-1, House 0-1, Seck 0-1, Singleton 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Allen-Tovar, Forsling, Francis, Todd).
Turnovers: 8 (House 2, Singleton 2, Todd 2, Allen-Tovar, Forsling).
Steals: 5 (Singleton 2, Allen-Tovar, House, Todd).
Technical Fouls: Todd, 1:35 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bean
|32
|9-13
|1-1
|0-10
|5
|2
|21
|Horvath
|25
|8-10
|1-1
|0-3
|3
|1
|19
|Ashworth
|28
|4-5
|0-0
|1-5
|6
|2
|10
|Bairstow
|23
|5-8
|2-3
|0-4
|3
|0
|12
|Eytle-Rock
|20
|2-6
|1-1
|0-4
|1
|1
|5
|Jones
|17
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|3
|3
|0
|Miller
|13
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|3
|Shulga
|11
|1-4
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Hamoda
|10
|1-4
|0-0
|0-4
|1
|2
|3
|Zapala
|10
|1-3
|0-0
|1-6
|0
|1
|2
|Dorius
|5
|0-2
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Odom
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Thelissen
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Wagstaff
|2
|0-0
|2-2
|0-0
|1
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|32-61
|9-10
|3-40
|23
|12
|81
Percentages: FG .525, FT .900.
3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Ashworth 2-3, Bean 2-3, Horvath 2-3, Hamoda 1-3, Miller 1-3, Jones 0-1, Shulga 0-1, Bairstow 0-2, Eytle-Rock 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Zapala 2, Bean, Dorius, Eytle-Rock).
Turnovers: 10 (Ashworth 2, Bean 2, Horvath 2, Bairstow, Eytle-Rock, Shulga, Zapala).
Steals: 5 (Bean 2, Jones 2, Hamoda).
Technical Fouls: None.
|New Mexico
|21
|35
|—
|56
|Utah St.
|38
|43
|—
|81
A_7,102 (10,270).