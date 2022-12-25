FGFTReb
UTAH ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Funk295-100-00-33312
Dorius214-64-63-42212
Bairstow344-81-40-53211
Jones284-70-10-2419
Shulga214-61-10-43311
Ashworth294-61-20-25312
Akin225-50-11-31410
Eytle-Rock81-10-00-0003
Hamoda60-30-01-1010
Zapala21-10-00-0022
Totals20032-537-155-24212182

Percentages: FG .604, FT .467.

3-Point Goals: 11-17, .647 (Ashworth 3-3, Bairstow 2-3, Shulga 2-3, Funk 2-5, Eytle-Rock 1-1, Jones 1-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Akin 2, Funk).

Turnovers: 11 (Akin 4, Ashworth 3, Funk 2, Jones, Shulga).

Steals: 5 (Dorius 2, Ashworth, Jones, Shulga).

Technical Fouls: Shulga, 13:57 second; Shulga, 13:57 second.

FGFTReb
WASHINGTON ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gueye379-154-43-121222
Rodman202-32-30-1126
Bamba374-1210-121-34219
Houinsou141-22-21-3014
Powell333-94-40-12010
Rosario223-40-01-3017
Jakimovski181-41-11-2033
Mullins90-30-00-1020
Darling71-20-00-0002
B.Korpela60-00-00-0000
Diongue30-00-00-0010
Totals20024-5423-267-2681473

Percentages: FG .444, FT .885.

3-Point Goals: 2-17, .118 (Rosario 1-1, Bamba 1-5, Darling 0-1, Gueye 0-1, Rodman 0-1, Jakimovski 0-2, Mullins 0-2, Powell 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Gueye 2).

Turnovers: 13 (Darling 2, Gueye 2, Houinsou 2, Jakimovski 2, Powell 2, Bamba, Mullins, Rodman).

Steals: 5 (Bamba 2, Powell 2, Gueye).

Technical Fouls: None.

Utah St.424082
Washington St.294473

.

