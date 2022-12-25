|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Funk
|29
|5-10
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|3
|12
|Dorius
|21
|4-6
|4-6
|3-4
|2
|2
|12
|Bairstow
|34
|4-8
|1-4
|0-5
|3
|2
|11
|Jones
|28
|4-7
|0-1
|0-2
|4
|1
|9
|Shulga
|21
|4-6
|1-1
|0-4
|3
|3
|11
|Ashworth
|29
|4-6
|1-2
|0-2
|5
|3
|12
|Akin
|22
|5-5
|0-1
|1-3
|1
|4
|10
|Eytle-Rock
|8
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Hamoda
|6
|0-3
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|Zapala
|2
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|2
|Totals
|200
|32-53
|7-15
|5-24
|21
|21
|82
Percentages: FG .604, FT .467.
3-Point Goals: 11-17, .647 (Ashworth 3-3, Bairstow 2-3, Shulga 2-3, Funk 2-5, Eytle-Rock 1-1, Jones 1-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Akin 2, Funk).
Turnovers: 11 (Akin 4, Ashworth 3, Funk 2, Jones, Shulga).
Steals: 5 (Dorius 2, Ashworth, Jones, Shulga).
Technical Fouls: Shulga, 13:57 second; Shulga, 13:57 second.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WASHINGTON ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gueye
|37
|9-15
|4-4
|3-12
|1
|2
|22
|Rodman
|20
|2-3
|2-3
|0-1
|1
|2
|6
|Bamba
|37
|4-12
|10-12
|1-3
|4
|2
|19
|Houinsou
|14
|1-2
|2-2
|1-3
|0
|1
|4
|Powell
|33
|3-9
|4-4
|0-1
|2
|0
|10
|Rosario
|22
|3-4
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|7
|Jakimovski
|18
|1-4
|1-1
|1-2
|0
|3
|3
|Mullins
|9
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Darling
|7
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|B.Korpela
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Diongue
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-54
|23-26
|7-26
|8
|14
|73
Percentages: FG .444, FT .885.
3-Point Goals: 2-17, .118 (Rosario 1-1, Bamba 1-5, Darling 0-1, Gueye 0-1, Rodman 0-1, Jakimovski 0-2, Mullins 0-2, Powell 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Gueye 2).
Turnovers: 13 (Darling 2, Gueye 2, Houinsou 2, Jakimovski 2, Powell 2, Bamba, Mullins, Rodman).
Steals: 5 (Bamba 2, Powell 2, Gueye).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Utah St.
|42
|40
|—
|82
|Washington St.
|29
|44
|—
|73
.
