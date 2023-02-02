|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NEW MEXICO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Allick
|33
|3-4
|4-5
|2-3
|1
|3
|10
|Udeze
|29
|7-13
|2-5
|4-12
|0
|4
|16
|House
|31
|6-14
|1-1
|0-2
|3
|3
|14
|J.Johnson
|32
|4-4
|0-1
|0-4
|0
|1
|10
|Mashburn
|38
|7-19
|2-2
|1-3
|3
|2
|17
|Dent
|20
|1-3
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|2
|4
|Jenkins
|14
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|2
|Forsling
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|29-59
|11-16
|7-25
|7
|20
|73
Percentages: FG .492, FT .688.
3-Point Goals: 4-11, .364 (J.Johnson 2-2, House 1-4, Mashburn 1-4, Jenkins 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Dent, Forsling).
Turnovers: 12 (Udeze 4, House 2, Mashburn 2, Allick, Dent, J.Johnson, Jenkins).
Steals: 5 (House 2, Dent, J.Johnson, Mashburn).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Funk
|29
|3-11
|3-3
|4-7
|2
|3
|9
|Dorius
|20
|2-5
|3-6
|4-6
|0
|3
|7
|Ashworth
|34
|4-8
|9-9
|0-1
|2
|0
|19
|Bairstow
|37
|8-12
|2-2
|0-5
|2
|4
|20
|Shulga
|37
|4-10
|2-2
|0-3
|2
|0
|13
|Akin
|27
|4-6
|8-9
|2-6
|5
|3
|16
|Eytle-Rock
|10
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Hamoda
|6
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-54
|27-31
|11-30
|13
|13
|84
Percentages: FG .463, FT .871.
3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Shulga 3-7, Bairstow 2-3, Ashworth 2-5, Funk 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Dorius, Shulga).
Turnovers: 10 (Ashworth 2, Funk 2, Hamoda 2, Akin, Bairstow, Dorius, Shulga).
Steals: 6 (Ashworth 2, Dorius 2, Eytle-Rock, Shulga).
Technical Fouls: None.
|New Mexico
|27
|46
|—
|73
|Utah St.
|46
|38
|—
|84
A_8,851 (10,270).
