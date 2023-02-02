FGFTReb
NEW MEXICOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Allick333-44-52-31310
Udeze297-132-54-120416
House316-141-10-23314
J.Johnson324-40-10-40110
Mashburn387-192-21-33217
Dent201-32-20-1024
Jenkins141-20-00-0032
Forsling30-00-00-0020
Totals20029-5911-167-2572073

Percentages: FG .492, FT .688.

3-Point Goals: 4-11, .364 (J.Johnson 2-2, House 1-4, Mashburn 1-4, Jenkins 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Dent, Forsling).

Turnovers: 12 (Udeze 4, House 2, Mashburn 2, Allick, Dent, J.Johnson, Jenkins).

Steals: 5 (House 2, Dent, J.Johnson, Mashburn).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
UTAH ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Funk293-113-34-7239
Dorius202-53-64-6037
Ashworth344-89-90-12019
Bairstow378-122-20-52420
Shulga374-102-20-32013
Akin274-68-92-65316
Eytle-Rock100-00-00-1000
Hamoda60-20-01-1000
Totals20025-5427-3111-30131384

Percentages: FG .463, FT .871.

3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Shulga 3-7, Bairstow 2-3, Ashworth 2-5, Funk 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Dorius, Shulga).

Turnovers: 10 (Ashworth 2, Funk 2, Hamoda 2, Akin, Bairstow, Dorius, Shulga).

Steals: 6 (Ashworth 2, Dorius 2, Eytle-Rock, Shulga).

Technical Fouls: None.

New Mexico274673
Utah St.463884

A_8,851 (10,270).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

