|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SEATTLE
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Chatfield
|21
|2-4
|2-2
|3-7
|0
|2
|6
|Udenyi
|14
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|2
|Schumacher
|20
|1-9
|2-2
|0-5
|0
|4
|4
|Tyson
|28
|8-20
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|4
|20
|Grigsby
|27
|5-13
|2-4
|1-8
|2
|4
|12
|Rajkovic
|20
|0-6
|0-0
|3-4
|1
|1
|0
|Williamson
|19
|1-3
|1-4
|1-3
|0
|2
|3
|Dawson
|16
|0-3
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Reiley
|14
|1-3
|3-5
|2-3
|0
|2
|5
|Levis
|11
|1-2
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|1
|4
|Lloyd
|4
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Penn
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Nunn
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Nafarrete
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-69
|11-19
|12-33
|6
|20
|56
Percentages: FG .290, FT .579.
3-Point Goals: 5-29, .172 (Tyson 4-12, Levis 1-1, Chatfield 0-1, Dawson 0-1, Lloyd 0-1, Reiley 0-1, Williamson 0-1, Schumacher 0-2, Rajkovic 0-4, Grigsby 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Williamson).
Turnovers: 10 (Schumacher 3, Tyson 3, Grigsby 2, Chatfield, Levis).
Steals: 5 (Chatfield, Grigsby, Levis, Tyson, Udenyi).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Funk
|24
|4-9
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|2
|11
|Dorius
|8
|1-3
|0-1
|1-3
|0
|1
|2
|Ashworth
|25
|6-10
|0-0
|1-4
|4
|2
|17
|Bairstow
|29
|5-10
|2-2
|1-2
|3
|3
|13
|Shulga
|30
|4-8
|4-5
|1-10
|4
|0
|12
|Akin
|27
|5-9
|5-7
|1-8
|0
|3
|15
|Hamoda
|21
|4-5
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|3
|9
|Jones
|20
|1-3
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|4
|3
|Eytle-Rock
|8
|0-1
|2-2
|0-3
|1
|1
|2
|Zapala
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Brenchley
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Gillis
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Odom
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|30-59
|13-17
|7-38
|17
|20
|84
Percentages: FG .508, FT .765.
3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Ashworth 5-8, Funk 3-7, Bairstow 1-2, Hamoda 1-2, Jones 1-3, Eytle-Rock 0-1, Gillis 0-1, Shulga 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Dorius 2, Shulga 2, Akin, Bairstow, Funk).
Turnovers: 11 (Jones 3, Shulga 3, Akin, Bairstow, Eytle-Rock, Gillis, Hamoda).
Steals: 6 (Ashworth 4, Funk, Jones).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Seattle
|24
|32
|—
|56
|Utah St.
|36
|48
|—
|84
A_4,333 (10,300).
