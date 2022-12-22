FGFTReb
SEATTLEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Chatfield212-42-23-7026
Udenyi141-40-00-0202
Schumacher201-92-20-5044
Tyson288-200-00-01420
Grigsby275-132-41-82412
Rajkovic200-60-03-4110
Williamson191-31-41-3023
Dawson160-30-01-1000
Reiley141-33-52-3025
Levis111-21-20-0014
Lloyd40-20-01-1000
Penn30-00-00-1000
Nunn20-00-00-0000
Nafarrete10-00-00-0000
Totals20020-6911-1912-3362056

Percentages: FG .290, FT .579.

3-Point Goals: 5-29, .172 (Tyson 4-12, Levis 1-1, Chatfield 0-1, Dawson 0-1, Lloyd 0-1, Reiley 0-1, Williamson 0-1, Schumacher 0-2, Rajkovic 0-4, Grigsby 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Williamson).

Turnovers: 10 (Schumacher 3, Tyson 3, Grigsby 2, Chatfield, Levis).

Steals: 5 (Chatfield, Grigsby, Levis, Tyson, Udenyi).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
UTAH ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Funk244-90-00-12211
Dorius81-30-11-3012
Ashworth256-100-01-44217
Bairstow295-102-21-23313
Shulga304-84-51-104012
Akin275-95-71-80315
Hamoda214-50-02-3039
Jones201-30-00-3343
Eytle-Rock80-12-20-3112
Zapala30-00-00-1010
Brenchley20-00-00-0000
Gillis20-10-00-0000
Odom10-00-00-0000
Totals20030-5913-177-38172084

Percentages: FG .508, FT .765.

3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Ashworth 5-8, Funk 3-7, Bairstow 1-2, Hamoda 1-2, Jones 1-3, Eytle-Rock 0-1, Gillis 0-1, Shulga 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Dorius 2, Shulga 2, Akin, Bairstow, Funk).

Turnovers: 11 (Jones 3, Shulga 3, Akin, Bairstow, Eytle-Rock, Gillis, Hamoda).

Steals: 6 (Ashworth 4, Funk, Jones).

Technical Fouls: None.

Seattle243256
Utah St.364884

A_4,333 (10,300).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

