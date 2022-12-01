|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH TECH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Nicolds
|20
|2-3
|3-4
|0-2
|2
|3
|8
|Christensen
|21
|2-2
|0-0
|3-8
|2
|4
|4
|Gonsalves
|36
|5-10
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|15
|Gooden
|35
|9-16
|6-8
|0-3
|5
|3
|29
|Pope
|29
|2-9
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|1
|6
|Leter
|20
|5-6
|6-8
|3-4
|3
|4
|17
|Staine
|17
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|0
|Edmonds
|11
|0-3
|2-2
|0-4
|0
|2
|2
|Allfrey
|8
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Wright
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-52
|19-24
|6-28
|15
|20
|81
Percentages: FG .481, FT .792.
3-Point Goals: 12-23, .522 (Gooden 5-7, Gonsalves 3-7, Pope 2-5, Leter 1-1, Nicolds 1-2, Allfrey 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Christensen).
Turnovers: 15 (Pope 3, Allfrey 2, Gonsalves 2, Gooden 2, Nicolds 2, Staine 2, Christensen, Edmonds).
Steals: 5 (Leter 2, Gonsalves, Gooden, Pope).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Funk
|36
|6-12
|3-3
|2-8
|7
|3
|20
|Dorius
|11
|1-2
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|1
|2
|Bairstow
|20
|2-4
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|3
|5
|Jones
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Shulga
|35
|3-7
|4-4
|0-4
|10
|1
|10
|Ashworth
|32
|9-14
|2-2
|0-2
|3
|4
|27
|Akin
|31
|6-7
|3-5
|0-5
|1
|1
|15
|Hamoda
|22
|1-5
|0-0
|0-1
|3
|4
|2
|Eytle-Rock
|9
|2-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|5
|Totals
|200
|30-55
|13-16
|3-27
|24
|19
|86
Percentages: FG .545, FT .813.
3-Point Goals: 13-31, .419 (Ashworth 7-12, Funk 5-10, Eytle-Rock 1-1, Jones 0-1, Hamoda 0-3, Shulga 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Akin, Funk).
Turnovers: 12 (Hamoda 3, Shulga 3, Bairstow 2, Funk 2, Ashworth, Eytle-Rock).
Steals: 6 (Akin, Ashworth, Bairstow, Dorius, Funk, Shulga).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Utah Tech
|36
|45
|—
|81
|Utah St.
|36
|50
|—
|86
A_6,777 (10,270).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.