FGFTReb
UTAH TECHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Nicolds202-33-40-2238
Christensen212-20-03-8244
Gonsalves365-102-20-10015
Gooden359-166-80-35329
Pope292-90-00-3216
Leter205-66-83-43417
Staine170-10-00-1120
Edmonds110-32-20-4022
Allfrey80-20-00-1000
Wright30-00-00-1010
Totals20025-5219-246-28152081

Percentages: FG .481, FT .792.

3-Point Goals: 12-23, .522 (Gooden 5-7, Gonsalves 3-7, Pope 2-5, Leter 1-1, Nicolds 1-2, Allfrey 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Christensen).

Turnovers: 15 (Pope 3, Allfrey 2, Gonsalves 2, Gooden 2, Nicolds 2, Staine 2, Christensen, Edmonds).

Steals: 5 (Leter 2, Gonsalves, Gooden, Pope).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
UTAH ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Funk366-123-32-87320
Dorius111-20-01-4012
Bairstow202-41-20-1035
Jones40-10-00-0010
Shulga353-74-40-410110
Ashworth329-142-20-23427
Akin316-73-50-51115
Hamoda221-50-00-1342
Eytle-Rock92-30-00-2015
Totals20030-5513-163-27241986

Percentages: FG .545, FT .813.

3-Point Goals: 13-31, .419 (Ashworth 7-12, Funk 5-10, Eytle-Rock 1-1, Jones 0-1, Hamoda 0-3, Shulga 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Akin, Funk).

Turnovers: 12 (Hamoda 3, Shulga 3, Bairstow 2, Funk 2, Ashworth, Eytle-Rock).

Steals: 6 (Akin, Ashworth, Bairstow, Dorius, Funk, Shulga).

Technical Fouls: None.

Utah Tech364581
Utah St.365086

A_6,777 (10,270).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you