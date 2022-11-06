|S. Utah
|3
|19
|7
|7
|—
|36
|Utah Tech
|17
|10
|14
|7
|—
|48
First Quarter
Utatch_FG Brooksby 29, 11:52
SUU_FG Pettit 28, 05:32
Utatch_Hobert 6 pass from Gabalis (Brooksby kick), 04:03
Utatch_Johnson 79 pass from Gabalis (Brooksby kick), 00:19
Second Quarter
SUU_Williams 3 run (Pettit kick), 14:19
SUU_Team safety, 09:31
SUU_Burns 5 run (Pettit kick), 06:00
Utatch_FG Brooksby 55, 03:35
SUU_FG Pettit 34, 01:09
Utatch_Johnson 6 pass from Gabalis (Brooksby kick), 00:07
Third Quarter
Utatch_Hobert 39 pass from Gabalis (Brooksby kick), 06:00
SUU_Miller 4 run (Pettit kick), 01:22
Utatch_Johnson 75 pass from Gabalis (Brooksby kick), 01:07
Fourth Quarter
SUU_Williams 2 run (Pettit kick), 10:40
Utatch_Conley 27 run (Brooksby kick), 09:11
|SUU
|Utatch
|First downs
|20
|24
|Rushes-yards
|39-146
|25-140
|Passing
|273
|463
|Comp-Att-Int
|23-34-0
|24-36-0
|Return Yards
|254
|43
|Punts-Avg.
|6-42.0
|4-38.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|2-0
|Penalty-Yards
|4-41
|2-20
|Time of Possession
|34:29
|25:31
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_S. Utah, Br. Wissler 16-62, Is. Wooden 3-59, Ju. Miller 13-16, El. Burns 4-5, Is. Williams 3-4. Utah Tech, Qu. Conley 22-155, Je. Fenton 1-(minus 1), Vi. Gabalis 2-(minus 14).
PASSING_S. Utah, Ju. Miller 23-34-0-273. Utah Tech, Vi. Gabalis 24-36-0-463.
RECEIVING_S. Utah, Br. Hutchings 2-79, Ti. Patrick 4-42, Ma. Phillips 2-32, St. Jenkins 1-31, Br. Wissler 6-23, Is. Williams 3-22, Ma. Ta'ase 1-21, Is. Wooden 3-13, Et. Bolingbroke 1-10. Utah Tech, Ri. Johnson 9-277, Jo. Hobert 8-144, Da. Fisher 2-20, De. Osborne 2-19, Br. Stone 1-2, Qu. Conley 2-1.
