UTAH TECHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Nicolds143-34-41-21011
Christensen369-132-32-85420
Gonsalves361-72-20-5115
Gooden351-73-40-3615
Pope277-94-50-41419
Leter262-44-42-6119
Staine152-60-00-0035
Wright71-10-00-1013
Edmonds30-00-00-0010
Allfrey10-00-00-0000
Totals20026-5019-225-29151677

Percentages: FG .520, FT .864.

3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Nicolds 1-1, Wright 1-1, Leter 1-2, Pope 1-2, Staine 1-4, Gonsalves 1-5, Christensen 0-2, Gooden 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Christensen, Leter).

Turnovers: 11 (Gooden 3, Christensen 2, Gonsalves 2, Pope 2, Leter, Wright).

Steals: 4 (Gooden 2, Nicolds, Pope).

Technical Fouls: None.

WEBER ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Jones363-57-80-115013
Tew263-52-30-1038
Ballard110-32-20-1032
Dinwiddie304-80-00-2038
Verplancken356-110-01-12315
Porter204-84-40-21212
Cunningham150-00-00-1130
Koehler142-40-00-1025
Rouzan131-20-00-2012
Totals20023-4615-171-2292065

Percentages: FG .500, FT .882.

3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Verplancken 3-5, Koehler 1-1, Jones 0-1, Dinwiddie 0-2, Porter 0-2, Ballard 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Jones).

Turnovers: 13 (Jones 4, Porter 4, Verplancken 2, Ballard, Dinwiddie, Rouzan).

Steals: 6 (Koehler 2, Ballard, Cunningham, Dinwiddie, Jones).

Technical Fouls: None.

Utah Tech403777
Weber St.283765

A_4,663 (11,592).

