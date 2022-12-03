|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH TECH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Nicolds
|14
|3-3
|4-4
|1-2
|1
|0
|11
|Christensen
|36
|9-13
|2-3
|2-8
|5
|4
|20
|Gonsalves
|36
|1-7
|2-2
|0-5
|1
|1
|5
|Gooden
|35
|1-7
|3-4
|0-3
|6
|1
|5
|Pope
|27
|7-9
|4-5
|0-4
|1
|4
|19
|Leter
|26
|2-4
|4-4
|2-6
|1
|1
|9
|Staine
|15
|2-6
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|5
|Wright
|7
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|3
|Edmonds
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Allfrey
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-50
|19-22
|5-29
|15
|16
|77
Percentages: FG .520, FT .864.
3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Nicolds 1-1, Wright 1-1, Leter 1-2, Pope 1-2, Staine 1-4, Gonsalves 1-5, Christensen 0-2, Gooden 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Christensen, Leter).
Turnovers: 11 (Gooden 3, Christensen 2, Gonsalves 2, Pope 2, Leter, Wright).
Steals: 4 (Gooden 2, Nicolds, Pope).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WEBER ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jones
|36
|3-5
|7-8
|0-11
|5
|0
|13
|Tew
|26
|3-5
|2-3
|0-1
|0
|3
|8
|Ballard
|11
|0-3
|2-2
|0-1
|0
|3
|2
|Dinwiddie
|30
|4-8
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|8
|Verplancken
|35
|6-11
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|3
|15
|Porter
|20
|4-8
|4-4
|0-2
|1
|2
|12
|Cunningham
|15
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|3
|0
|Koehler
|14
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|5
|Rouzan
|13
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|200
|23-46
|15-17
|1-22
|9
|20
|65
Percentages: FG .500, FT .882.
3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Verplancken 3-5, Koehler 1-1, Jones 0-1, Dinwiddie 0-2, Porter 0-2, Ballard 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Jones).
Turnovers: 13 (Jones 4, Porter 4, Verplancken 2, Ballard, Dinwiddie, Rouzan).
Steals: 6 (Koehler 2, Ballard, Cunningham, Dinwiddie, Jones).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Utah Tech
|40
|37
|—
|77
|Weber St.
|28
|37
|—
|65
A_4,663 (11,592).
