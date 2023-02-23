FGFTReb
UTAH TECHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Nicolds354-87-82-51216
Christensen293-36-81-61412
Gooden308-104-51-53326
Pope335-98-102-75418
Staine384-150-12-9429
Snoddy130-20-20-2040
Anderson112-40-00-0006
Edmonds110-01-20-0011
Totals20026-5126-368-34142088

Percentages: FG .510, FT .722.

3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Gooden 6-7, Anderson 2-3, Nicolds 1-3, Staine 1-8, Snoddy 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Edmonds 2, Christensen, Nicolds).

Turnovers: 14 (Pope 6, Gooden 2, Staine 2, Anderson, Christensen, Edmonds, Nicolds).

Steals: 4 (Staine 2, Christensen, Pope).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEYMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Freeman203-42-34-9048
Williams335-103-53-43513
Johnston343-120-00-2418
Jackson80-20-00-0010
Johnson3811-166-92-62330
Holiman286-102-30-14318
Brashear160-50-00-0010
Shanu121-10-00-2032
Zdor51-10-00-0032
Barganier30-10-10-0020
Horiuk30-00-00-1000
Totals20030-6213-219-25132681

Percentages: FG .484, FT .619.

3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Holiman 4-6, Johnson 2-3, Johnston 2-8, Williams 0-2, Brashear 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Holiman, Williams).

Turnovers: 10 (Johnson 5, Holiman 2, Brashear, Freeman, Johnston).

Steals: 5 (Johnson 3, Jackson, Williams).

Technical Fouls: None.

Utah Tech513788
Texas Rio Grande Valley423981

A_886 (2,500).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you