FGFTReb
NEW MEXICO ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Beck192-30-42-2054
Muhammad222-41-20-5045
Gordon222-80-01-5054
Pinson354-114-40-54115
Washington342-87-101-34311
Roy288-120-10-41220
Feit151-40-00-0023
Bradley135-62-21-20512
Traore50-10-00-1020
Avery40-20-00-0000
Odunewu31-20-00-0022
Totals20027-6114-235-2793176

Percentages: FG .443, FT .609.

3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Roy 4-5, Pinson 3-8, Feit 1-3, Avery 0-1, Bradley 0-1, Gordon 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Beck, Gordon, Washington).

Turnovers: 14 (Pinson 5, Feit 3, Gordon 2, Roy 2, Muhammad, Washington).

Steals: 12 (Pinson 3, Gordon 2, Roy 2, Washington 2, Beck, Feit, Muhammad).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
UTAH TECHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Nicolds232-44-52-7128
Christensen301-33-60-9115
Gonsalves387-125-50-43224
Pope337-147-91-58423
Staine263-50-01-6037
Gooden205-94-50-00217
Leter170-21-31-2121
Edmonds111-12-31-1034
Wright20-00-00-0000
Totals20026-5026-366-34141989

Percentages: FG .520, FT .722.

3-Point Goals: 11-25, .440 (Gonsalves 5-9, Gooden 3-6, Pope 2-5, Staine 1-2, Nicolds 0-1, Leter 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 18 (Pope 6, Leter 4, Gonsalves 3, Christensen 2, Gooden, Nicolds, Staine).

Steals: 3 (Gonsalves, Gooden, Staine).

Technical Fouls: None.

New Mexico St.364076
Utah Tech464389

A_1,878 (4,779).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

