|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CHAPMAN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Foldes
|34
|3-4
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|2
|6
|Billings
|25
|3-8
|0-0
|0-2
|4
|1
|7
|Heberle
|31
|5-10
|3-4
|4-11
|1
|1
|15
|Roggin
|28
|3-9
|3-3
|0-1
|2
|1
|10
|Stoughton
|29
|4-11
|3-4
|0-2
|1
|1
|12
|Ingalls
|19
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|5
|0
|Lewis
|14
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Bray
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|0
|Grant
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Saccacio
|4
|1-1
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|3
|Kiener
|3
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|2
|Eldridge
|1
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Owens
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-53
|9-11
|4-25
|11
|13
|58
Percentages: FG .396, FT .818.
3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Heberle 2-2, Eldridge 1-1, Saccacio 1-1, Stoughton 1-4, Billings 1-5, Roggin 1-5, Owens 0-1, Kiener 0-2, Lewis 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Stoughton).
Turnovers: 22 (Roggin 6, Billings 3, Foldes 3, Ingalls 3, Lewis 2, Stoughton 2, Grant, Heberle, Saccacio).
Steals: 6 (Ingalls 2, Billings, Bray, Kiener, Stoughton).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTAH TECH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Nicolds
|19
|3-7
|0-0
|1-6
|2
|0
|7
|Christensen
|21
|4-5
|1-3
|5-9
|3
|1
|9
|Gonsalves
|26
|7-11
|0-0
|0-2
|4
|3
|19
|Gooden
|26
|8-13
|1-3
|0-1
|6
|1
|19
|Pope
|26
|3-7
|2-2
|1-7
|5
|2
|10
|Staine
|18
|5-7
|1-2
|1-2
|1
|3
|14
|Leter
|16
|5-8
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|0
|10
|Anderson
|11
|1-4
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|0
|2
|Edmonds
|11
|2-4
|1-2
|3-4
|0
|0
|5
|Ha.Wright
|11
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Allfrey
|7
|1-3
|0-0
|1-5
|0
|1
|2
|Snoddy
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Stearman
|3
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|200
|40-74
|6-12
|15-42
|24
|12
|99
Percentages: FG .541, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 13-31, .419 (Gonsalves 5-8, Staine 3-5, Pope 2-4, Gooden 2-6, Nicolds 1-2, Anderson 0-1, Leter 0-1, Snoddy 0-1, Ha.Wright 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Allfrey, Gonsalves, Ha.Wright, Leter).
Turnovers: 12 (Christensen 3, Pope 3, Anderson 2, Allfrey, Leter, Nicolds, Staine).
Steals: 16 (Gooden 4, Gonsalves 3, Leter 2, Pope 2, Allfrey, Christensen, Nicolds, Staine, Stearman).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Chapman
|29
|29
|—
|58
|Utah Tech
|51
|48
|—
|99
A_1,133 (4,779).
