CHAPMANMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Foldes343-40-00-3026
Billings253-80-00-2417
Heberle315-103-44-111115
Roggin283-93-30-12110
Stoughton294-113-40-21112
Ingalls190-20-00-1050
Lewis140-20-00-0010
Bray70-10-00-2100
Grant40-00-00-0010
Saccacio41-10-00-3003
Kiener31-30-00-0202
Eldridge11-10-00-0003
Owens10-10-00-0000
Totals20021-539-114-25111358

Percentages: FG .396, FT .818.

3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Heberle 2-2, Eldridge 1-1, Saccacio 1-1, Stoughton 1-4, Billings 1-5, Roggin 1-5, Owens 0-1, Kiener 0-2, Lewis 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Stoughton).

Turnovers: 22 (Roggin 6, Billings 3, Foldes 3, Ingalls 3, Lewis 2, Stoughton 2, Grant, Heberle, Saccacio).

Steals: 6 (Ingalls 2, Billings, Bray, Kiener, Stoughton).

Technical Fouls: None.

UTAH TECHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Nicolds193-70-01-6207
Christensen214-51-35-9319
Gonsalves267-110-00-24319
Gooden268-131-30-16119
Pope263-72-21-75210
Staine185-71-21-21314
Leter165-80-02-41010
Anderson111-40-01-2202
Edmonds112-41-23-4005
Ha.Wright110-30-00-0000
Allfrey71-30-01-5012
Snoddy50-10-00-0000
Stearman31-10-00-0012
Totals20040-746-1215-42241299

Percentages: FG .541, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 13-31, .419 (Gonsalves 5-8, Staine 3-5, Pope 2-4, Gooden 2-6, Nicolds 1-2, Anderson 0-1, Leter 0-1, Snoddy 0-1, Ha.Wright 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Allfrey, Gonsalves, Ha.Wright, Leter).

Turnovers: 12 (Christensen 3, Pope 3, Anderson 2, Allfrey, Leter, Nicolds, Staine).

Steals: 16 (Gooden 4, Gonsalves 3, Leter 2, Pope 2, Allfrey, Christensen, Nicolds, Staine, Stearman).

Technical Fouls: None.

Chapman292958
Utah Tech514899

A_1,133 (4,779).

