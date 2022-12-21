FGFTReb
UTAH VALLEY ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Fuller211-11-20-0153
Bandaogo230-22-41-5042
Darthard263-102-21-4129
Harmon345-152-31-72213
Woodbury379-183-61-96124
Ceaser214-73-31-50513
Nield152-52-20-0327
Small152-50-00-0124
Potter81-10-00-1012
Totals20027-6415-225-31142477

Percentages: FG .422, FT .682.

3-Point Goals: 8-20, .400 (Woodbury 3-4, Ceaser 2-3, Harmon 1-2, Nield 1-3, Darthard 1-5, Bandaogo 0-1, Small 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Bandaogo 4, Potter).

Turnovers: 8 (Harmon 3, Ceaser 2, Woodbury 2, Bandaogo).

Steals: 5 (Woodbury 3, Darthard, Fuller).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
OREGONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Guerrier285-132-32-71514
Dante247-123-57-150317
Richardson3910-196-72-74426
Rigsby401-80-12-7143
Soares290-63-42-4103
Ware210-76-62-4016
Wur181-31-25-8003
Williams10-00-00-0010
Totals20024-6821-2822-5271872

Percentages: FG .353, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 3-19, .158 (Guerrier 2-8, Rigsby 1-5, Richardson 0-1, Ware 0-1, Wur 0-1, Soares 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Rigsby 2, Ware 2, Wur 2, Soares).

Turnovers: 12 (Dante 3, Richardson 3, Rigsby 3, Soares, Ware, Williams).

Steals: 6 (Richardson 3, Rigsby, Soares, Ware).

Technical Fouls: None.

Utah Valley St.413677
Oregon244872

A_5,064 (12,364).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you