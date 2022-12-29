FGFTReb
SAM HOUSTON ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ezeagu191-21-21-3013
Huefner212-64-41-4129
Grant286-164-42-72016
May220-50-00-4120
Powers243-92-21-40210
Ray245-130-24-42213
Ikpe181-32-33-4124
Scroggins142-20-00-1024
Nicholas91-20-00-1013
Wrzeszcz81-30-00-1002
Wilkerson60-30-01-1230
Mitchell40-30-00-0110
Emejuru30-00-00-0000
Totals20022-6713-1713-34101864

Percentages: FG .328, FT .765.

3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Ray 3-4, Powers 2-5, Nicholas 1-1, Huefner 1-2, Wrzeszcz 0-1, May 0-2, Mitchell 0-2, Wilkerson 0-2, Grant 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Ezeagu).

Turnovers: 12 (Grant 3, Huefner 2, Powers 2, Wilkerson 2, Ezeagu, Nicholas, Scroggins).

Steals: 8 (Grant 2, Ray 2, Scroggins 2, Mitchell, Nicholas).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
UTAH VALLEY ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Fuller295-70-17-116210
Bandaogo273-42-42-10148
Darthard215-141-10-30115
Harmon304-73-41-36113
Woodbury324-71-21-64310
Ceaser211-42-20-3015
Small208-140-10-31119
Nield180-20-00-1630
Potter20-00-00-0000
Totals20030-599-1511-40241680

Percentages: FG .508, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 11-32, .344 (Darthard 4-12, Small 3-8, Harmon 2-4, Ceaser 1-3, Woodbury 1-3, Nield 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 11 (Bandaogo 4, Fuller 2, Small 2, Darthard, Harmon, Woodbury).

Turnovers: 15 (Small 6, Harmon 4, Bandaogo 2, Darthard, Nield, Potter).

Steals: 4 (Darthard 2, Bandaogo, Small).

Technical Fouls: None.

Sam Houston St.253964
Utah Valley St.384280

A_1,911 (8,500).

