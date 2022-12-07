UTAH VALLEY ST. (5-4)
Fuller 0-0 0-0 0, Bandaogo 4-5 4-6 14, Darthard 2-6 2-2 8, Harmon 7-12 4-8 19, Woodbury 2-7 2-2 7, Nield 2-4 4-4 10, Ceaser 3-5 0-0 9, Small 3-5 0-1 6, Alford 1-2 0-1 2. Totals 24-46 16-24 75.
BYU (5-5)
George 3-7 4-5 10, Traore 8-10 2-4 18, Hall 2-12 4-4 9, Robinson 1-7 0-0 3, Saunders 0-3 0-0 0, Williams 5-11 4-6 15, Waterman 0-3 0-0 0, Stewart 1-2 0-0 3, Ally Atiki 0-1 2-4 2, Toolson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-56 16-23 60.
Halftime_BYU 38-34. 3-Point Goals_Utah Valley St. 11-24 (Ceaser 3-5, Bandaogo 2-2, Nield 2-3, Darthard 2-4, Harmon 1-3, Woodbury 1-4, Alford 0-1, Small 0-2), BYU 4-26 (Stewart 1-2, Williams 1-4, Hall 1-5, Robinson 1-7, George 0-2, Saunders 0-3, Waterman 0-3). Fouled Out_George. Rebounds_Utah Valley St. 29 (Bandaogo 7), BYU 28 (George 8). Assists_Utah Valley St. 12 (Darthard, Harmon, Woodbury 3), BYU 8 (Hall 3). Total Fouls_Utah Valley St. 21, BYU 19. A_13,925 (19,000).
