UTAH VALLEY ST. (16-5)
Fuller 4-5 2-2 10, Bandaogo 3-8 1-2 7, Darthard 9-15 5-5 25, Harmon 2-7 0-0 4, Woodbury 7-18 4-5 19, Nield 1-4 3-4 5, Ceaser 1-2 0-0 2, Small 2-5 0-0 4. Totals 29-64 15-20 76.
GRAND CANYON (13-7)
Igiehon 1-3 1-2 3, McGlothan 6-12 1-2 13, Baker 0-3 0-0 0, Harrison 7-20 4-5 18, McMillian 4-11 2-5 12, Baumann 3-6 5-6 14, Knox 5-8 0-0 11, Ellis 1-1 1-1 3. Totals 27-64 14-21 74.
Halftime_Grand Canyon 36-32. 3-Point Goals_Utah Valley St. 3-11 (Darthard 2-5, Woodbury 1-3, Bandaogo 0-1, Ceaser 0-1, Small 0-1), Grand Canyon 6-21 (Baumann 3-6, McMillian 2-6, Knox 1-3, Harrison 0-2, McGlothan 0-4). Fouled Out_Harmon, McGlothan, Harrison. Rebounds_Utah Valley St. 32 (Fuller, Bandaogo, Darthard 7), Grand Canyon 38 (Igiehon, Baumann 8). Assists_Utah Valley St. 7 (Woodbury 6), Grand Canyon 8 (Harrison 3). Total Fouls_Utah Valley St. 16, Grand Canyon 20. A_7,007 (7,000).
