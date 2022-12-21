UTAH VALLEY ST. (9-4)
Fuller 1-1 1-2 3, Bandaogo 0-2 2-4 2, Darthard 3-10 2-2 9, Harmon 5-15 2-3 13, Woodbury 9-18 3-6 24, Ceaser 4-7 3-3 13, Nield 2-5 2-2 7, Small 2-5 0-0 4, Potter 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-64 15-22 77.
OREGON (7-6)
Guerrier 5-13 2-3 14, Dante 7-12 3-5 17, Richardson 10-19 6-7 26, Rigsby 1-8 0-1 3, Soares 0-6 3-4 3, Ware 0-7 6-6 6, Wur 1-3 1-2 3, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-68 21-28 72.
Halftime_Utah Valley St. 41-24. 3-Point Goals_Utah Valley St. 8-20 (Woodbury 3-4, Ceaser 2-3, Harmon 1-2, Nield 1-3, Darthard 1-5, Bandaogo 0-1, Small 0-2), Oregon 3-19 (Guerrier 2-8, Rigsby 1-5, Richardson 0-1, Ware 0-1, Wur 0-1, Soares 0-3). Fouled Out_Fuller, Ceaser, Guerrier. Rebounds_Utah Valley St. 31 (Woodbury 9), Oregon 52 (Dante 15). Assists_Utah Valley St. 14 (Woodbury 6), Oregon 7 (Richardson 4). Total Fouls_Utah Valley St. 24, Oregon 18. A_5,064 (12,364).
