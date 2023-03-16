UTAH VALLEY ST. (26-8)
Fuller 6-9 2-3 14, Bandaogo 4-7 0-0 8, Darthard 2-12 2-2 7, Harmon 13-20 4-6 32, Woodbury 4-13 0-0 10, Potter 1-4 0-0 2, Small 3-4 0-0 7, Nield 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 34-72 8-11 83.
NEW MEXICO (22-12)
Allick 4-7 1-3 9, Udeze 8-14 2-8 18, House 6-16 0-0 14, Johnson 2-4 2-2 6, Mashburn 1-14 3-3 6, Dent 4-7 1-1 9, Jenkins 2-6 1-2 5, Seck 1-1 0-0 2, Forsling 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-69 10-19 69.
Halftime_Utah Valley St. 46-33. 3-Point Goals_Utah Valley St. 7-18 (Harmon 2-4, Woodbury 2-6, Nield 1-1, Small 1-1, Darthard 1-5, Potter 0-1), New Mexico 3-14 (House 2-6, Mashburn 1-3, Allick 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Jenkins 0-3). Rebounds_Utah Valley St. 45 (Bandaogo 11), New Mexico 35 (Udeze 19). Assists_Utah Valley St. 19 (Woodbury 7), New Mexico 14 (House 5). Total Fouls_Utah Valley St. 15, New Mexico 12. A_6,803 (15,411).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.