|Rice
|0
|21
|0
|7
|—
|28
|UTEP
|7
|7
|10
|14
|—
|38
First Quarter
UTEP_Cowing 7 pass from Hardison (Baechle kick), 10:08.
Second Quarter
RICE_A.Broussard 1 run (VanSickle kick), 10:13.
UTEP_Garrett 14 pass from Hardison (Baechle kick), 8:22.
RICE_Bradley 6 pass from Constantine (VanSickle kick), 1:03.
RICE_Patterson 33 pass from Constantine (VanSickle kick), :12.
Third Quarter
UTEP_FG Baechle 22, 5:51.
UTEP_Brownholtz 1 run (Baechle kick), 2:30.
Fourth Quarter
UTEP_Wadley 1 run (Baechle kick), 12:54.
UTEP_Brownholtz 1 run (Baechle kick), 9:02.
RICE_McCaffrey 2 run (VanSickle kick), 5:42.
A_10,097.
|RICE
|UTEP
|First downs
|22
|23
|Total Net Yards
|390
|488
|Rushes-yards
|34-160
|32-122
|Passing
|230
|366
|Punt Returns
|1-10
|4-31
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|3-59
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-6
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|19-38-0
|23-35-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|2-18
|Punts
|6-40.833
|4-40.75
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|3-35
|10-78
|Time of Possession
|28:56
|30:51
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Rice, Montgomery 9-78, McCaffrey 4-43, Griffin 12-20, Constantine 3-17, Broussard 2-2, Suckley 2-0, Otoviano 2-0. UTEP, Awatt 9-119, Wadley 13-40, Brownholtz 2-2, R.Flores 2-0, (Team) 3-(minus 6), Hardison 3-(minus 33).
PASSING_Rice, Constantine 14-25-0-183, McCaffrey 5-13-0-47. UTEP, Hardison 23-35-1-366.
RECEIVING_Rice, Ja.Bailey 5-58, Pitre 5-43, Campbell 3-28, Patterson 2-49, Bradley 2-34, French 2-18. UTEP, Cowing 11-170, Garrett 5-82, Smith 5-49, Awatt 2-65.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.