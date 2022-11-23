FGFTReb
CS BAKERSFIELDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Collum303-70-26-9036
Smith366-134-45-111416
Higgins378-185-51-15223
McGhee81-60-01-1023
Reynolds381-33-40-5115
Kancleris303-90-03-8046
Henson191-20-00-2022
Hunter142-31-10-1036
Gaskin100-10-03-3100
Jarusevicius30-20-01-1000
Totals22525-6413-1620-4282167

Percentages: FG .391, FT .813.

3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Higgins 2-6, Hunter 1-1, McGhee 1-4, Kancleris 0-1, Smith 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Henson, Kancleris).

Turnovers: 17 (Higgins 5, Collum 2, Gaskin 2, Hunter 2, Kancleris 2, McGhee 2, Reynolds, Smith).

Steals: 8 (Collum 2, Higgins, Hunter, Kancleris, McGhee, Reynolds, Smith).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
UTEPMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Onyema265-60-12-30410
Sibley242-42-21-2007
Solomon292-61-31-5225
Givance355-113-51-40414
Hardy373-71-20-1518
McKinney296-135-62-82117
Kalu190-10-01-3010
Lemus163-50-00-1107
Zachery100-00-20-0120
Totals22526-5312-218-27111568

Percentages: FG .491, FT .571.

3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (Lemus 1-2, Sibley 1-2, Givance 1-3, Hardy 1-3, McKinney 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Sibley 3, Hardy).

Turnovers: 14 (Lemus 3, Sibley 3, Givance 2, Zachery 2, Hardy, McKinney, Onyema, Solomon).

Steals: 7 (McKinney 2, Givance, Hardy, Lemus, Solomon, Zachery).

Technical Fouls: None.

CS Bakersfield21341267
UTEP34211368

A_3,736 (12,222).

