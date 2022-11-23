CS BAKERSFIELD (3-2)
Collum 3-7 0-2 6, Smith 6-13 4-4 16, Higgins 8-18 5-5 23, McGhee 1-6 0-0 3, Reynolds 1-3 3-4 5, Kancleris 3-9 0-0 6, Henson 1-2 0-0 2, Hunter 2-3 1-1 6, Gaskin 0-1 0-0 0, Jarusevicius 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-64 13-16 67.
UTEP (4-1)
Onyema 5-6 0-1 10, Sibley 2-4 2-2 7, Solomon 2-6 1-3 5, Givance 5-11 3-5 14, Hardy 3-7 1-2 8, McKinney 6-13 5-6 17, Kalu 0-1 0-0 0, Lemus 3-5 0-0 7, Zachery 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 26-53 12-21 68.
Halftime_UTEP 34-21. 3-Point Goals_CS Bakersfield 4-14 (Higgins 2-6, Hunter 1-1, McGhee 1-4, Kancleris 0-1, Smith 0-2), UTEP 4-14 (Lemus 1-2, Sibley 1-2, Givance 1-3, Hardy 1-3, McKinney 0-4). Rebounds_CS Bakersfield 42 (Smith 11), UTEP 27 (McKinney 8). Assists_CS Bakersfield 8 (Higgins 5), UTEP 11 (Hardy 5). Total Fouls_CS Bakersfield 21, UTEP 15. A_3,736 (12,222).
