FGFTReb
UTSAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Diouf100-00-00-1020
Germany282-83-32-7307
Buggs369-121-10-00223
Medor352-70-00-1254
Richards294-101-10-71410
Czumbel201-30-10-2043
Bofinger182-42-22-3126
Farmer161-20-00-1012
Aleu71-10-00-1002
Tucker10-00-10-0000
Totals20022-477-94-2372057

Percentages: FG .468, FT .778.

3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Buggs 4-7, Czumbel 1-2, Richards 1-4, Farmer 0-1, Medor 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Farmer).

Turnovers: 21 (Germany 8, Medor 6, Bofinger 2, Czumbel 2, Farmer 2, Buggs).

Steals: 5 (Czumbel 2, Bofinger, Germany, Medor).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
UTEPMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Frazier253-72-33-4208
Onyema192-40-02-3024
Solomon312-62-23-9116
Givance284-103-50-44212
Hardy286-100-11-13115
McKinney191-64-41-4226
Lemus141-40-01-1103
Kalu131-10-01-3042
Dos Anjos124-50-01-20110
Sibley91-30-00-0003
Hamilton20-00-00-0110
Totals20025-5611-1513-31141469

Percentages: FG .446, FT .733.

3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Hardy 3-6, Dos Anjos 2-3, Sibley 1-2, Lemus 1-3, Givance 1-6, Onyema 0-1, Frazier 0-2, McKinney 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Frazier 2, Kalu, Solomon).

Turnovers: 14 (Onyema 4, Givance 3, Lemus 2, Solomon 2, Kalu, McKinney, Sibley).

Steals: 10 (Solomon 3, Frazier 2, McKinney 2, Dos Anjos, Hardy, Sibley).

Technical Fouls: None.

UTSA273057
UTEP303969

A_3,764 (12,222).

