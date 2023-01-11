|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTSA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Diouf
|10
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Germany
|28
|2-8
|3-3
|2-7
|3
|0
|7
|Buggs
|36
|9-12
|1-1
|0-0
|0
|2
|23
|Medor
|35
|2-7
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|5
|4
|Richards
|29
|4-10
|1-1
|0-7
|1
|4
|10
|Czumbel
|20
|1-3
|0-1
|0-2
|0
|4
|3
|Bofinger
|18
|2-4
|2-2
|2-3
|1
|2
|6
|Farmer
|16
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Aleu
|7
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Tucker
|1
|0-0
|0-1
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-47
|7-9
|4-23
|7
|20
|57
Percentages: FG .468, FT .778.
3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (Buggs 4-7, Czumbel 1-2, Richards 1-4, Farmer 0-1, Medor 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Farmer).
Turnovers: 21 (Germany 8, Medor 6, Bofinger 2, Czumbel 2, Farmer 2, Buggs).
Steals: 5 (Czumbel 2, Bofinger, Germany, Medor).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTEP
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Frazier
|25
|3-7
|2-3
|3-4
|2
|0
|8
|Onyema
|19
|2-4
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|2
|4
|Solomon
|31
|2-6
|2-2
|3-9
|1
|1
|6
|Givance
|28
|4-10
|3-5
|0-4
|4
|2
|12
|Hardy
|28
|6-10
|0-1
|1-1
|3
|1
|15
|McKinney
|19
|1-6
|4-4
|1-4
|2
|2
|6
|Lemus
|14
|1-4
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|0
|3
|Kalu
|13
|1-1
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|4
|2
|Dos Anjos
|12
|4-5
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|10
|Sibley
|9
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Hamilton
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-56
|11-15
|13-31
|14
|14
|69
Percentages: FG .446, FT .733.
3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Hardy 3-6, Dos Anjos 2-3, Sibley 1-2, Lemus 1-3, Givance 1-6, Onyema 0-1, Frazier 0-2, McKinney 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Frazier 2, Kalu, Solomon).
Turnovers: 14 (Onyema 4, Givance 3, Lemus 2, Solomon 2, Kalu, McKinney, Sibley).
Steals: 10 (Solomon 3, Frazier 2, McKinney 2, Dos Anjos, Hardy, Sibley).
Technical Fouls: None.
|UTSA
|27
|30
|—
|57
|UTEP
|30
|39
|—
|69
A_3,764 (12,222).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.