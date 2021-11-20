FGFTReb
UTEPMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Kalu50-10-00-2030
Verhoeven290-50-01-4010
Bieniemy317-121-20-13218
Boum3810-157-71-63531
Kennedy392-80-20-5424
Hollins243-55-63-51512
Agnew121-32-21-1125
Sibley121-30-01-2053
Maring80-10-00-1020
Saterfield10-00-00-0000
White10-00-00-0010
Totals20024-5315-197-27122873

Percentages: FG .453, FT .789.

3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Boum 4-7, Bieniemy 3-6, Agnew 1-2, Sibley 1-2, Hollins 1-3, Kennedy 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Bieniemy, Verhoeven).

Turnovers: 17 (Bieniemy 4, Hollins 4, Boum 3, Verhoeven 2, Kalu, Kennedy, Maring, Sibley).

Steals: 9 (Boum 3, Kennedy 3, Verhoeven 2, Bieniemy).

Technical Fouls: Agnew, 4:36 first.

FGFTReb
PACIFICMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Anderson304-102-30-54111
Bailey235-112-71-20415
Avdalovic372-68-80-11014
Crockrell283-50-00-2336
Outlaw162-23-42-3027
Freeman221-23-41-3035
Blake211-42-20-2124
Wilson-Rouse110-20-00-1130
Bell80-20-00-3110
Byers40-02-40-0002
Totals20018-4422-324-22112064

Percentages: FG .409, FT .688.

3-Point Goals: 6-13, .462 (Bailey 3-4, Avdalovic 2-3, Anderson 1-3, Bell 0-1, Blake 0-1, Wilson-Rouse 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 15 (Bailey 4, Blake 3, Crockrell 2, Wilson-Rouse 2, Anderson, Avdalovic, Freeman, Outlaw).

Steals: 5 (Crockrell 2, Bailey, Freeman, Outlaw).

Technical Fouls: coach Leonard Perry, 13:50 second.

UTEP433073
Pacific352964

.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

