|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UTEP
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Kalu
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|0
|Verhoeven
|29
|0-5
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|1
|0
|Bieniemy
|31
|7-12
|1-2
|0-1
|3
|2
|18
|Boum
|38
|10-15
|7-7
|1-6
|3
|5
|31
|Kennedy
|39
|2-8
|0-2
|0-5
|4
|2
|4
|Hollins
|24
|3-5
|5-6
|3-5
|1
|5
|12
|Agnew
|12
|1-3
|2-2
|1-1
|1
|2
|5
|Sibley
|12
|1-3
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|5
|3
|Maring
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Saterfield
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|White
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-53
|15-19
|7-27
|12
|28
|73
Percentages: FG .453, FT .789.
3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Boum 4-7, Bieniemy 3-6, Agnew 1-2, Sibley 1-2, Hollins 1-3, Kennedy 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Bieniemy, Verhoeven).
Turnovers: 17 (Bieniemy 4, Hollins 4, Boum 3, Verhoeven 2, Kalu, Kennedy, Maring, Sibley).
Steals: 9 (Boum 3, Kennedy 3, Verhoeven 2, Bieniemy).
Technical Fouls: Agnew, 4:36 first.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PACIFIC
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Anderson
|30
|4-10
|2-3
|0-5
|4
|1
|11
|Bailey
|23
|5-11
|2-7
|1-2
|0
|4
|15
|Avdalovic
|37
|2-6
|8-8
|0-1
|1
|0
|14
|Crockrell
|28
|3-5
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|3
|6
|Outlaw
|16
|2-2
|3-4
|2-3
|0
|2
|7
|Freeman
|22
|1-2
|3-4
|1-3
|0
|3
|5
|Blake
|21
|1-4
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|2
|4
|Wilson-Rouse
|11
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|3
|0
|Bell
|8
|0-2
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|1
|0
|Byers
|4
|0-0
|2-4
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|18-44
|22-32
|4-22
|11
|20
|64
Percentages: FG .409, FT .688.
3-Point Goals: 6-13, .462 (Bailey 3-4, Avdalovic 2-3, Anderson 1-3, Bell 0-1, Blake 0-1, Wilson-Rouse 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 15 (Bailey 4, Blake 3, Crockrell 2, Wilson-Rouse 2, Anderson, Avdalovic, Freeman, Outlaw).
Steals: 5 (Crockrell 2, Bailey, Freeman, Outlaw).
Technical Fouls: coach Leonard Perry, 13:50 second.
|UTEP
|43
|30
|—
|73
|Pacific
|35
|29
|—
|64
.